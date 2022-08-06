Nandlall: Guyana going through best period in history

WITH mounting investments in almost every sector across the country, Attorney-General and Legal Affairs Minister, Anil Nandlall has contended that Guyana is currently going through one of the best periods in history.

The Attorney-General made these remarks during his weekly show ‘Issues in the News’, where he addressed claims by Opposition members that Guyana is going through a “crisis”.

“Guyana is going through the best period of Guyana’s history perhaps since its discovery,” he said while noting the numerous transformative endeavours and investments currently taking place. The country has never had so many investors flocking at once, along with so many projects of a transformational nature happening, he said.

“We have never had the amount of money flowing in this economy, we have never had the amount of job creation opportunities that are available, we have never had the magnitude of investments taking place right before our eyes, we have never had the type of collaborative arrangements with international companies,” the Legal Affairs Minister said.

To this end, he contended that those persons claiming that the country is in crisis mode are out of touch with reality and reminded that all the transformational projects and investments, inclusive of international collaborations are taking place before their eyes.

“If you look at the legal sector alone, the number of laws that we are passing, the number of courthouses that we have built. If you go into the infrastructure, you look at the amount of roads and bridges that we have built, Demerara Harbour Bridge, new bridge, and any other sector; agriculture we have never had a more aggressive Agri agenda than we have now,” the minister said.

According to the Attorney-General, the government has been on alert since entering office two years ago and since then, every aspect of human life in the country has been positively impacted over the period as never before.