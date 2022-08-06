8,000 bags of sugar in bonds

–says GuySuCo Chief Executive Officer

THERE are over 8,000 bags and 7,000 bales of sugar in the Guyana Sugar Corporation (GuySuCo)’s bond ready to be sold.

This is according to Chief Executive Officer of GuySuCo, Sasenarine Singh who told the Guyana Chronicle that there should be no complaints about sugar, as it is available.

Singh explained that while there was a minor issue at the Uitvlugt Estate during the first crop, the problem there was fixed, using technology from the United States.

This, he said, has been working favourably, and Uitvlugt became the first plant to begin grinding sugar, and has been doing so consistently.

“So, because of this situation at Uitvlugt, we have more than adequate sugar for the local market. Right now, I can tell you as we speak, we have 8,000 bags of sugar in our bonds and 7,000 bales of Demerara Gold in our bonds, ready to sell,” said Singh.

The public is being asked to contact the Guyana Marketing Corporation (GMC) if they cannot get in contact with GuySuCo directly, to purchase sugar.

With that, he noted that the target for the second crop of 2022 is 40,000 tonnes, and thus far, some 13,052 tonnes have already been achieved. However, this has not come without challenges.

According to the CEO, the major challenge that the corporation is experiencing is inconsistent sunlight, which is necessary for the crop and for production.

Currently, he said, GuySuCo is harvesting, and thus far, they are ahead of schedule.

Though the weather predictions may forecast rains between now and November, Singh said GuySuCo is expecting to leverage all periods within that time to do plowing and planting.