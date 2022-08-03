‘All our programmes have accelerated development’

–President Ali says on second anniversary of the PPP/C government in office

–reaffirms the government’s commitment to working in the best interest of ‘every Guyanese’

INVESTMENTS in various economic sectors over the past two years have accelerated development across Guyana, according to President, Dr. Irfaan Ali.

Those investments and programmes have created tremendous opportunities in areas such as agriculture, tourism, infrastructure, human development and many other sectors.

In a virtual message on the second anniversary of the People’s Progressive Party/Civic (PPP/C) administration, President Ali went a step further to say that the PPP/C government, through its plethora of initiatives, has already delivered on several of the promises in its manifesto.

But even with many accomplishments, the President affirmed that there are many more things to be achieved. He renewed his pledge to dedicate his full energies in service to all Guyanese.

“On this second anniversary, I thank you sincerely for your continued support. I renew my pledge and commitment to all Guyanese that I am going to work hard and diligently for the upliftment and forward movement of you and your family,” the President related.

He went on to say: “I remain humble by the confidence Guyanese people placed in me to serve you. As your chief servant, I’ve been blessed to lead a government with a team that has dedicated their energies to the upliftment and development of our country. Together we have a lot to do. Together we’ve already accomplished a lot. Together we’ve overcome many challenges.”

President Ali was sworn in on the August 2, 2020, exactly five months after the March 2 General and Regional Elections were held in Guyana. The process was delayed as a result of the alleged interference of purported sympathisers and members of the A Partnership for National Unity + Alliance For Change (APNU+AFC) in the process.

Amidst what was occurring at that time, many Guyanese remained relentless in their refusal to be disenfranchised, and continued to call for democracy to prevail.

This led to the international community placing pressure on the then APNU+AFC government, which was refusing to relinquish power, notwithstanding the results of the national recount showing that the PPP/C had won the elections by more than 15,000 votes.

The President, during his video address on Tuesday, reminded Guyanese that the government was only able to assume office thanks to the vigilance of the people who refused to be “robbed” of their rights to democracy, and fought hard to ensure that the democratically elected government was placed into office.

As he has done over the years, the President expressed his gratitude to those guardians of democracy who relentlessly refused to back down.

THE COLLECTIVE WILL

“The mere fact that I sit before you today is as a result of the collective will of the people to not allow a few to derail democracy and rob you of your fundamental rights in placing that vote. It is the collective effort of so many Guyanese from so many different walks of life, with the help of the international community,” the President commented.

The Head of State also reiterated his gratitude to all those who voted for the PPP/C and allowed for his ascension to the presidential post.

“Your vote of confidence in me was not for yourself but for the betterment of Guyana. And your vote of confidence in me and the PPP/C was a vote to give Guyana the best possible leadership and I am faithful to that confidence,” the President said.

Dr. Ali added: “I hope and I pray that I’m not disappointing you nor the government that I lead is disappointing you in using that confidence to serve all of Guyana and in building one Guyana in which prosperity can come to every home. We are working continuously. There are many challenges but there are also tremendous opportunities.”

The President noted that the government has been busy delivering on every front and making life easier for Guyanese all across the country through the fulfillment of many of its promises.

“Every single area that we promised to work on in our manifesto, we have been delivering. We are surpassing many targets already in the manifesto. Our housing programme, our water development programme, and our job creation programme have all accelerated development in this country,” Dr. Ali said.

However more than just looking to change the physical outlook of the country, President Ali called for a change of mentality among Guyanese.

“We have to change ourselves inside. We can’t only be beautiful as a country outside. We the people, the citizens of the country must also change ourselves inside, so that we can develop the best possible traits [and] the best possible character that can take our country forward and build each other as brothers and sisters,” President Ali said.

The Head of State added: “There is still much more to be done and much more will be done… together we are on this journey, a journey that will uplift all of us… a journey that will take us to a prosperous future.”