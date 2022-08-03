$80M in development works for Pigeon Island

–community to be regularised, residents to receive titles by year end

RESIDENTS of Pigeon Island, on the East Coast Demerara, could expect their land titles within a few months, as the Ministry of Housing and Water, through the Central Housing and Planning Authority (CH&PA), is finalising plans to have the area regularised.

The community is also in line for major developments over the next few months, as the government has allocated $80 million for infrastructural works.

Outlining those plans for development was President, Dr. Irfaan Ali, who led a team of Cabinet officials to the community to engage residents on the government’s agenda, and provide solutions to problems facing persons within the area.

Specifically, the President was joined by Attorney-General and Minister of Legal Affairs Anil Nandlall, S.C.; Minister within the Ministry of Housing and Water Susan Rodrigues; Minister within the Ministry of Public Works Deodat Indar; and Minister of Local Government and Regional Development Nigel Dharamlall.

During the outreach, President Ali said: “I want to say to you today that we are setting aside $80 million for infrastructure development and upliftment of Pigeon Island. As I speak to you, the advertisements are out in the newspaper for the construction of new roads in the new area that is being regularised.”

He said, too, that community members with the requisite technical skills will be involved in the works, so as to allow them to assume some level of responsibility, and for them to be part of the developmental process.

In addressing requests for work to be carried out on the community’s road, President Ali said that within 72 hours, designs will be ready for the concrete resurfacing of it.

“The government, the engineers and the community will work together,” President Ali said.

The Attorney-General and Minister Dharamlall are slated to return to the community to meet with residents to identify those eligible to participate in the project, and how they will benefit.

In addition, with consensus among residents, the community’s playfield will also be developed to allow for recreational activities.

“We want to get all of these projects in Pigeon Island completed before the end of the year,” Dr. Ali said, adding that the government has one narrative and one agenda: To unite the citizens under the “One Guyana” banner, and bring prosperity to all. This transformative plan, he said, is well underway.

“Today, Pigeon Island is a community surrounded by the fastest development growth our country has ever seen.” Dr. Ali said.

INCREASING THE NET VALUE

He reminded the gathering that when the government invests in communities, the net value of the area increases.

“That is an important point, because every time we invest in these communities, we invest in your net worth; we invest in your family’s net value,” President Ali said, adding that oftentimes, this aspect of investments in development is overlooked.

Dr. Ali went on to say: “Today, has been the hallmark of this government. We are here to listen to you. We are here to listen to your ideas; to listen to some of your issues, but also to some of your thoughts on how we have been progressing, and what you would like to see continue.

“So, members of this community, we are with you; you are with us… Let us join hands together to continue on this path to development, and advance the best possible life for the people of this community and all across Guyana.”

Addressing the government’s specific plans for regularising the area, Minister Rodrigues said that there have been several attempts to achieve this, dating as far back as 2014 when Dr. Ali was the Minister of Housing.

However, notwithstanding the challenges of the past, the government is forging ahead, and is currently in the process of having the lands transferred from the National Industrial and Commercial Investments Limited (NICIL) to the CH&PA, which will then be able to issue individual titles to the residents.

According to Minister Rodrigues, the CH&PA is expected receive the block transport from NICIL within two weeks’ time.

“Sleep a little better tonight, knowing that in a few months, you will be able to receive your titles. We will deal with all of those applications expeditiously,” Minister Rodrigues told the residents of Pigeon Island.

The CH&PA officials have already been carrying out works in the areas, and have numbered the structures. There are currently 52 structures there, Minister Rodrigues said.

Minister Nandlall, however, advised that the regularisation of the area will require the co-operation of the residents, particularly as it concerns the need for some of them to move fences and clear areas that cannot be occupied.

“It’s a work in progress; the regularisation of the squatter settlement. We’ve been in this community several times, and one of the main obstacles is our failure to get your cooperation. When the regularisation begins, the challenges again will have to be confronted,” Minister Nandlall said, adding:

“Fences will have to be moved, adjustments will have to be made, pathways blocked have to be cleared. Government reserves with encumbrances have to be removed.”

Several residents shared how ecstatic they are for the impending developments. Tina (only name given), who has lived in the community since 2005, said that she was excited for the development that is bound for her community.

The woman who is self-employed, said: “I feel so great to know that my community will be developed; I feel great about it to know that we will finally get our land, and get out documents.”

Dave Ramsaroop, a father of one, said that he is looking forward to the regularisation process to begin.

TIMELY INTERVENTION

Ramsaroop recalled that he had applied for a land allocation in 2002, but was unsuccessful. The man noted that he has been living in Pigeon Island for almost 22 years.

“Since 2002 I applied for land, and I never got through, and I got through here today. It’s been 22 years; it feels great,” he said, adding that the community is in great need of development, and as such he welcomes the investments that are billed for the area.

“We need them, because when rain fall, we get a lot of floods, so we need all the development. I have one son, and I feel good, because he will see all the development in Pigeon Island,” Ramsaroop said.

Another resident, Vishal Raj, also said that the community is dire need of infrastructural development, as well as a local body to manage its affairs.

Raj said he is optimistic that with the interest shown by the government in listening to the grassroots people, residents will see the materialisation of better facilities and infrastructure for their community.

“Having the President here and members of the Cabinet is excellent; we really need a change in the community. As residents of Pigeon Island, we are a self-support people, and with this government, we expect better facilities, better roads, better everything,” Raj said.

Another resident, Sabrina (only name given) also expressed her excitement at finally being able to own the title to her home in the near future.

The single mother of seven said that she had moved to Pigeon Island a few decades ago after she was unable to acquire a land for herself and family.

The woman who is currently unemployed said that she tries her best to provide for herself and family.

The woman said the mere thought that she will finally be able to call the plot of land she currently resides on is one of the best feelings she has ever experienced.