Suspect reportedly confessed to killing businessman

THE prime suspect in the murder of businessman Vickram Seubarran, 53, of Lot 135 Number Two Village, Region Six, whose body was discovered in a pool of blood next to a dining table in his kitchen early Monday morning, has reportedly admitted his involvement in the crime.

Commander of B Division, Boodnarine Persaud, has confirmed the arrest of the main suspect along with two other persons.

Seubarran was the owner of Universal DVD and Stationery Solutions located at Main and Trinity Streets, New Amsterdam. His body was found around 06:00hrs while a section of a bedroom situated in the lower flat appeared ransacked.

Drawers were left opened and a wardrobe mirror was shattered. Family members could not ascertain if anything valuable was taken from the home. The perpetrator reportedly gained access to the house via a back kitchen door that was opened. The blade of the murder weapon was allegedly lodged in the victim’s back.

According to a brother of the deceased, Dean Seubarran, the discovery was made by a female relative who works at the home. He explained that he would usually visit and check in with his brother regularly and Monday was no exception. He said as he was making his way into the yard, he saw his cousin crying.

“I was going there when I saw a cousin that usually goes there to clean up was running out crying that Vick fall and in the kitchen and there was blood on the floor.

When I come in two neighbours come with me and I shake him and he was cold, so the neighbour said don’t touch him so we called the police,” Dean related.

Dean said he last saw his brother on Sunday when he visited.

“I was here yesterday [Sunday] and after cricket started, I say I going home and watch so I left him watching and he didn’t go anywhere, cause the same clothes I left him with yesterday he was wearing when we found him.”

As news spread of the gruesome discovery, several neighbours, family members and friends rushed to the scene. A “next-door” neighbour told reporters that she also saw Vickram on Sunday afternoon, but learnt of his death on Monday morning when she heard loud crying.

Seubarran was described as a quiet, compassionate, friendly and helpful individual. He was also a sports enthusiast and a former President of the Port Mourant Sports Club.

According to a source, the prime suspect who is said to be in his early 20s, is well known to Seubarran. The two others in custody were detained for questioning. The police are continuing their investigation into the matter.