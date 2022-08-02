Emancipation Festival ‘in the Park’ returns

By Cassandra Khan

AFTER two years of virtual celebrations, scores of persons flooded the National Park on Monday, Emancipation Day, for the well-known African Cultural and Development Association’s (ACDA) annual Emancipation Festival.

Persons were seen in cultural African wear walking the paths of the park, checking out various booths which showcased food, jewellery, and other items befitting the occasion.

For the performances, there were over 102 acts consisting of drumming, poetry, dancing, singing, parades and a performance by Capleton & Band.

Speaking to the Guyana Chronicle, Eric Phillips, Chairman of the Guyana Reparations Committee, said that for this 184th anniversary of Emancipation, it was special because after a two-year break due to COVID-19 and virtual celebrations during that time, they were able to celebrate in-person.

Phillips explained that Emancipation started in 1834; however, with the apprenticeship system, full freedom was realised until 1838.

“So, for those of us who are looking at real freedom, we count from 1838; this is why this year is the 184th anniversary,” he related.

He stated that he expected to see about 20 to 30,000 people at the celebration, especially since there was the royal delegation present from South Africa and the Kingdom of Lesotho. The visiting royals include two kings, two queens, princesses, and three chiefs.

There were also lots of competitions such as best-dressed family, best-dressed male and female, and best-dressed young people.

There were several educational booths set up displaying information about the featured African country for Emancipation this year, Zambia.

“So apart from showing a lot of information about Zambia, we also have a Zambian in the Berbice area; so they’re highlighting that but the [festival] is about gathering… it is about community and about knowledge,” Phillips said.

Additionally, a representative from Essequibo, Royston Peters, who is also from the Guyana Reparations Committee, explained that they chose the country Zambia since they are moving into the reparations process.

He related that he didn’t see the hiatus of the in-person celebrations as an issue because the reason was understandable. He said what matters is how much information people grasp on what Emancipation really means.

“Being emancipated starts with an individual understanding themselves; their identity, who they are, and then to understand the struggle faced by ancestors,” he said.