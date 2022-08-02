Norton plays possum on handshake, again

“DISGUSTING and disturbing” were the words used by President, Dr Irfaan Ail in reference to Leader of the Opposition (LoO), Aubrey Norton’s stubborn immaturity of refusing to shake his hands.

According to the President, Norton is setting a bad precedent for the country’s younger generation, who may think that it okay not to shake hands, show good sportsmanship and camaraderie.

“I have a little son and I never ever want us to live in a country in which my little son must grow up and your little children must grow up, ashamed and afraid to shake each other’s hands. That is disgusting and disrespectful and must never ever get seed to grow in this country. I speak to you with great humility and honour,” the President said.

He was at the time delivering remarks at the Emancipation Day Cultural Diversity Festival held at Stelling Road, New Amsterdam, Region Six, on Monday.

Both the President and Norton were invited to speak at the event. On his arrival at the event, President Ali was greeted by several of the invitees with a handshake.

However, while most persons returned the gesture as is respectfully acceptable, the LoO and other members of his delegation refused to shake the President’s outstretched hand. They instead chose to bow their heads.

Back in June of this year, the LoO had accused the President of bullying him into a handshake at an event held by the British High Commission.

Earlier this year, Vice-President, Dr Bharrat Jagdeo had said candidly that Norton is not ready for the big league. Notwithstanding Norton’s ‘hand-hiding’ strategy, the President continues to display honourable behaviour towards Norton and other members of the opposition camp.

Holding up his hands, the President said: “This hand that God has created equally like all the other hands of this country is ready to shake your hands, to embrace you, to hug you, to lead you, to work with you and together this hand that I am blessed with is in the service of you,” the President said.

He added: “I will continue to put my hands out in friendship to every single Guyanese whether they want to shake my hands or not. That I will leave the door open for anyone who wants to join in this mission of bringing us together. The door is wide open. But I will not stand by the door and wait for those who do not want to come.”

The President made it clear that while Norton may have issues with his presence, he does not have any qualms with the presence or remarks made by Norton.

“I can sit in any room and listen to any message. Whether the message is in positively or negatively, I will listen because I believe that we can only succeed if we work together, if we are One Guyana, if we support each other, if we walk with each other, if we talk with each other, if we embrace each other,” the President said.

“That is why I’m so comfortable walking in here and embracing you and feeling your love and dancing with you. If we can’t dance with each other, if we can’t hug each other, if we can [sic] shake each other’s hand, then how can we uplift each other?” he asked.

On his arrival at the event, the President received a warm welcome and was flocked by residents of New Amsterdam as he made his way to the venue. The President also called out Norton for leaving the venue immediately after speaking and not waiting for anyone else to speak.

“Working together, respecting each other we cannot have a conversation when one partner in a conversation rushes out of a room after making statements. That is not a conversation, that is a misguided pathway of a narrative that is not based on finding the truth and finding solutions,” the President said.