Selfless was their struggle

— the sacrifices of our African ancestors must never be minimised, says President Ali

THE sacrifices made by our African ancestors in their fight for the abolition of slavery must forever be given the honour and respect they deserve, and must never be diminished.

These sentiments were expressed by President, Dr Irfaan Ali on Monday as he delivered the feature address at the Emancipation Day Cultural Diversity Festival held at Stelling Road, New Amsterdam, Region Six, in celebration of Emancipation Day.

The celebration was observed under the theme, “Celebrating Our Emancipation and Cultural Diversity.”

“I am humbled that I benefit from the sacrifice of our African ancestors who laid their lives. I am humbled by the many African brothers and sisters who shaped my life, who helped in shaping who I am today. Humbled and honoured by the sacrifice that they made, sacrifices that must not be minimised,” the President said.

He added: “Never minimise the sacrifice. Never minimise the service. From the day we minimise their contribution we are doing an injustice to our ancestors and we’re doing an injustice to those persons who serve every day.”

The President said all must honour that sacrifice and uphold the freedom.

The struggles faced by Africans to attain emancipation, he said, was more than just the ending of slavery, noting that it set the stage for all of humanity to be accepted as one.

“This struggle was not only for Afro Guyanese and African brothers and sisters in the world. This was the struggle that led to the Civil Rights movement. This was the struggle that unlocked the potential of every single human being in the family of humanity. Our ancestors struggled not selfishly but selflessly for all the people that enjoyed being characterised in the family of humanity. Let us not minimise this struggle,” he said.

The President told the gathering that he is proud to be in a country in which many African Guyanese serve in prominent positions. They must be respected and honoured for their service to Guyana, he said.

The President pointed to the health-care, education and joint services sectors as some of the areas where Afro-Guyanese have given dedicated service, all made possible because of the sacrifices of those who fought for freedom.

“They are here because of the sacrifices of their ancestors. Let us applaud them today, let us celebrate them, let us make them understand that we are appreciative of them,” he said.

Accompanying the President at the New Amsterdam celebrations were Senior Minister in the Office of the President with Responsibility for Finance, Dr Ashni Singh; Minister of Foreign Affairs, Hugh Todd and Minister of Tourism, Commerce and Industry, Oneidge Walrond.

Also in attendance were Regional Chairman, David Armogan; Mayor of New Amsterdam, Winifred Heywood; Mayor of Rose Hall Town, Dave Budhu; and Mayor of Corriverton, Winston Roberts.

Leader of the Opposition, Aubrey Norton, was also present and made remarks at the event. During his remarks, he called on Afro-Guyanese to embrace entrepreneurship and enterprises that will generate wealth for future generations.