–survivor tells court during sentencing of rapist

COLIN Venture, called “Dane”, was on Wednesday sentenced to 16 years in jail on several counts of rape committed on a 13-year-old girl.

Venture, 41, was sentenced by Justice Simone Morris-Ramlall at the Sexual Offences Court of the Demerara High Court.

Earlier this month, a jury found Venture guilty of three counts of rape of a child under 16 years, which occurred on three occasions between September and October 2020.

He was represented by Attorney-at-Law Alaira Murphy-Goodman, while the State was represented by Prosecutors Cecilia Corbin, Caressa Henry and Peneeta Persaud.

During Wednesday’s sentencing hearing, the victim’s impact statement was read in court by a social worker, and was tendered into evidence.

The victim, in her statement, said: “I want justice! I want him to have a long sentence, because what he did to me really hurt me…

“I am also thinking about my future, because, if his sentence is short, then it would mean that he is a threat to my life. I also want all the men out there to understand that it is wrong to interfere with underage children.”

During his address to the Court, Venture said, “I am very sorry for this whole situation; I apologise for everything, Your Honour.”

Meanwhile, the judge, during her sentencing remarks, underscored the physical and psychological trauma the victim has had to face, and continues to face.

Among other things, the judge said that Venture lacked genuine remorse, and had maintained his innocence.

The judge delivered separate sentences for each count, in that Venture was sentenced to 14 years on the first count, 15 years on the second count, and 16 years on the final count.

The judge ordered that the sentences run concurrently, which means Venture will only serve 16 years in prison.

The Guyana Chronicle had earlier reported that Venture was known to the victim’s parents, since he was a frequent visitor at the family’s shop.

The case against him was that during his visits to the shop, he would take the victim into the toilet and engage in sexual activities with her.

The victim’s stepmother saw a series of cell-phone messages between Venture and the teen, who was later confronted by her parents. She subsequently told them that she and Venture were engaged in a sexual relationship. The matter was reported and Venture was arrested.