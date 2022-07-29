GGDMA expresses condolences on death of miners in pit collapse

THE Guyana Gold and Diamond Miners Association (GGDMA), on Thursday, issued a statement expressing condolence on the death of miners Troy Scott, 44, and Seon Martin, 32, who both died last Friday after the mining pit in they worked in caved in on them.

“The Guyana Gold and Diamond Miners Association (GGDMA) extends its deepest sympathy to the relatives and friends of the two miners who recently died when a section of the open pit where they were working collapsed,” the GGDMA said in a statement.

According to a police report, the incident involving Scott and Martin occurred around 15:30 hours on July 22 at Kumung Kumung Backdam, Puruni River, Region Seven (Cuyuni-Mazaruni).

Initial investigations revealed that Scott, of Linden, Region 10 (Upper Demerara-Upper Berbice), and Martin of Lethem, Region Nine (Upper Takutu-Upper Essequibo), were both employed by a businessman on a dredge in the Kumung Kumung Backdam.

On the day in question, police say Martin was operating the ‘jetting hose’ while Scott was operating the ‘marrock hose’ in the mining pit, which is about 25 feet in depth when the land caved in and trapped them beneath.

Other workers who were present at the time were able to escape unhurt and subsequently joined in digging the two men out from beneath the collapsed earth.

The bodies were brought to the Bartica Hospital the following day, where they were pronounced dead. The bodies bore multiple abrasions. A post-mortem examination is to be conducted.

The GGMDA noted that the manner and frequency of deaths of miners due to collapsed pits warrant a closer examination of the practices of small and medium-scale miners in general.

The GGDMA appealed to the general mining community to adhere to and implement good safety practices.

“We continue to recognise that the mining sector is a very high-risk industry, we urge all our miners to follow good occupational health and safety practices,” the statement said.

The GGMDA noted that working during the rainy season has also been contributing to the increased risk of mining pit collapses.

“The GGDMA recognises that many miners cannot afford to close their operations during the rainy season since they have huge bills to pay, further compounded by an increase in operation costs.

“We also recognise that the rainy season has become prolonged, and this results in the instability of the soil, thus heightening the risks for workers’ safety,” the GGMDA said.

To reduce such accidents in the mining sector, the GGDMA, through its Technical Services Unit (TSU), which is housed at the lower flat of the GGDMA Secretariat, North Road, Georgetown, will be offering free technical support and advice to all miners, the association said.

“We implore all miners to utilise these services offered by the GGDMA to ensure the adaptation of practices and technology that will increase their productivity and the safety and health of workers.

“The GGDMA remains fully committed to working with all miners and stakeholders nationwide to reduce accidents in the mining sector,” the GGMDA noted.