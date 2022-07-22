Proposed law for Suicide Prevention Commission, support to survivors tabled

– As Suicide Prevention Bill gets first reading in National Assembly

THE Suicide Prevention Bill of 2022 was. on Thursday. tabled in the National Assembly for the first time.

The Bill, which was tabled by Health Minister, Dr Frank Anthony, provides measures to fight the high number of occurrences of suicide in Guyana over the years. The Bill, once passed, will impact Guyana’s health sector, specifically as it relates to how mental health matters are treated with.

Prior to the Bill’s presentation, the Health Minister, during one of his health-related daily updates, said the Bill is one that has been in the works for quite some time.

Dr. Anthony noted that the proposed law repeals a section of Guyana’s laws that criminalises the act of attempting suicide. This, he said, is one of the things that persons have been advocating for, for a long time.

According to the Bill’s explanatory memorandum, the law, once passed, would provide for a Suicide Prevention Commission which would include the Chief Medical Officer, Chief Psychiatrist, Director of the Childcare and Protection Agency, and other members to be appointed by the minister.

The Bill, listed as Bill No. 11 of 2022, also provides for the preparation of the National Suicide Prevention Plan that will include an overview of suicide in Guyana including quantifying the number of suicide-related deaths, methods used, and the high risk factors for suicide.

These provisions, specifically, address the prevention of suicide among priority population groups and the education and training of people in relation to suicide prevention.

Additionally, a clause within the Bill provides for the development of a framework for medical treatment offered to those persons at risk of committing suicide, while another section imposes on the to-be-established commission a responsibility to provide the appropriate support through counselling for survivors of suicide, and their families, friends and co-workers.

The aim is to prevent serious psychological impact on these parties.

Importantly, the Bill makes provision for outpatient mental health services. Where medical personnel believe that a patient is suicidal, that patient should be referred for hospitalisation.

Further, suicide prevention centres across Guyana are expected to be established, which would facilitate counselling services to suicide survivors.

Consequently, Clause 38 of the Bill serves to repeal section 202 of the Summary Jurisdiction (Offences) Act which criminalises attempted suicide.

Once the legislation is passed, the Health Ministry will roll out its comprehensive plan to address the issue.