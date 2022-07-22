Blairmont estate being re-engineered to become profit centre for GuySuCo

–records 72 tonnes of sugar at commencement of second crop production

WITH support from the government, the Guyana Sugar Corporation (GuySuCo) will be re-engineering the Blairmont Sugar Estate to become a critical profit centre.

According to a press release from GuySuCo, several plans are in the pipeline for the estate, which will be maximised for the production of bulk and packaged sugar to satisfy the existing demand for this commodity.

Currently extension work on the sugar bond is being undertaken, and approximately 48 per cent of the work is completed.

This is being done at a time when the estate has commenced harvesting of the second crop for 2022.

At its current rate of operation, the estate has been able to produce 72 tonnes of sugar since the commencement of production on July 15.

“Blairmont Estate commenced its second crop of 2022 on Friday, 15th, July 2022. The factory started grinding operations on Tuesday, 19th, July 2022 and made its first declaration of 72 tonnes of sugar on Wednesday, 20th, July 2022,” GuySuCo said.

The second crop is scheduled to run for approximately eight weeks with a target of 7,899 tonnes.

However, the corporation expressed concerns about the availability of labour to achieve its target, and is urging employees of the estate to report to work to ensure a regular supply of cane is produced at the factory.

“… the estate’s management is appealing to all employees to turn out in their numbers so that a regular supply of cane is available for continuous grinding in the factory. This will allow for the achievement of Blairmont’s weekly target of 925 tonnes of sugar, and the employees benefitting from extra earnings,” GuySuCo said.

Meanwhile, to support the continued production of sugar at the estate, the Government of Guyana has supplied the corporation with several tillage tractors, which were among the most critical resources needed during the recently concluded out-of-crop period. Additionally, the factory’s critical spares and parts were made available on a timely manner allowing for a smooth transition into the second crop of 2022.

Last month, GuySuCo signed nine contracts valuing $457 million for the procurement of critical machinery for several estates.