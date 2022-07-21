‘We will invest in your growth’

–President Ali tells newly commissioned officers, advises them to be part of Guyana’s development

IN welcoming new officers to the Guyana Defence Force (GDF) and congratulating promoted officers, President, Dr. Irfaan Ali, vowed his continued support to the service men and women of Guyana.

The Commander-in-Chief affirmed the government’s commitment to the development of the Armed Forces on Wednesday, during a commissioning parade for persons who successfully completed the standard officer and reserve officer courses.

Among the persons who were commissioned are 44 cadet officers, 36 new members of the GDF, four ensigns from the Guyana Police Force (GPF), two from the Guyana Prison Service (GPS) and two from the Guyana Fire Service (GFS).

President Ali, in his remarks, said succession is an important dimension in any organisation especially in the country’s defence force.

“…we must constantly produce commissioned officers to replace those who have retired and left the force,” the Head of State said.

He added: “You are taking your rightful place within the leadership of the Guyana Defence Force, the Guyana Police Force and the Guyana Fire Service. Much is expected of you, much more will be demanded.”

He further urged the officers to set examples and to be leaders of exemplary success in and out of their uniforms.

“I urge you to be mindful of the example you set as officers, your conduct in and out of uniform will impact the respect and regard others will have for you, your families and institutions which you represent,” President Ali said.

In setting those examples, the President further advised the officers to place much emphasis on personal discipline to be the best versions of themselves and the best leaders.

To this end, Dr. Ali said: “I urge you to be the best of example, the best of leaders, to exhibit the leadership qualities that has been instilled in you, to be steadfast and strong and stand up for the principles that you have learned.

“You are joining an organisation that has seen record numbers of training programmes. Never before in the history of this organisation, have so many officers and even sergeants is sent on training regionally and internationally.”

In addition to continued support through training of officers, the President said the welfare of the hard-working men and women will be of utmost importance.

“I want to assure you as your Commander-in-Chief, I will lead the charge to ensure that in the coming years, the dignity honour and pride that comes with this uniform will be upheld in a way in which your welfare, your signs will reflect the honor you deserve,” Dr. Ali said.

The government, he related, will collaborate with the various institutions to ensure that meaningful investments are made in supporting the personal growth and successes of officers.

“… we will be working on a strategic plan that must see all of you comfortable, we will support you in your aspirations of owning your own home, we will support you in aspirations of achieving academic excellence, we will support you in advancing your life,” the Head of State affirmed.

The standard officer course commenced on July 27, 2020, while the reserve course commenced in September 2020. During the respective programmes, officers endured a rigorous series of training, all with the objective of becoming capable of leading and administering soldiers, as well as fulfilling civil defence duties and other roles of reserve.