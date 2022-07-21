News Archives
Subscribe to get updates
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram
E - Papers
E - Papers
Gov’t anticipates disruption of Parliament today by Opposition
Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on google
Share on whatsapp
news-default

MINISTER of Parliamentary Affairs and Governance, Gail Teixeira, has said that the government has received word of purported plans by the Opposition, A Partnership for National Unity + Alliance For Change (APNU+AFC), to disrupt today’s sitting of the National Assembly.

“As we prepare for the sitting, we have received information that the Opposition, APNU+AFC, intends to be disruptive and try to undermine the workings of the Nation Assembly, as they did in December [last year] and in January,” Minister Teixeira said in a recording which was posted on the People’s Progressive Party/Civic’s (PPP/C)’s official Facebook page.

She went on to say: “We are prepared and expect that they will try to disrupt the sitting to ensure they are able to delay the Privilege Committee’s report from being heard on the agenda and being voted on….”
Owing to their involvement in desecrating the Speaker’s Mace in December 2021, eight members of parliament (MPs) from the APNU+AFC are likely to face suspension, according to a media report referencing the Privileges Committee’s investigation.

The Coalition MPs named in the incident are Opposition Chief Whip, Christopher Jones, Sherod Duncan, Natasha Singh-Lewis, Annette Ferguson, Vinceroy Jordan, Tabitha Sarabo-Halley, Ganesh Mahipaul and Maureen Philadelphia.

The government anticipates that the Opposition will do everything within its power to disrupt today’s sitting so that the likely suspensions would not be instituted.
“Tomorrow [today] we are expecting them – that is the information we received, that they will do everything to try to disrupt as they [did] in December… this also indicates the kind of members of parliament we have, who do not intend to obey the laws and standing orders of the National Assembly and to behave in a manner that is totally undemocratic, and intend to bully their way and dominate their way through the national assembly.
“And this will not be accepted just like it wasn’t accepted in the elections when they tried to bully and get their way to stay in government despite the votes of the people showing they lost,” Minister Teixeira said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE :
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on google
Google+
Share on whatsapp
WhatsApp
Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on google
Share on whatsapp
Staff Reporter

More from this author

Staff Reporter
Staff Reporter
View All
Sign up to recieve news and updates. We respect your privacy.
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram
Follow us on our social platforms
CONTACT US
Lama Avenue, Bel Air Park, Georgetown, Guyana.
(592) 226-3243-9
gnnleditorial@gmail.com (Editorial)
tajeram_sun@yahoo.com (Editor-In-Chief)
classi_advt@yahoo.com (Advertising)

Mailing Address

Lama Avenue, Bel Air Park, Georgetown, Guyana.

General Numbers

(592) 226-3243-9

Emails

gnnleditorial@gmail.com (Editorial)
tajeram_sun@yahoo.com (Editor-In-Chief)
(Advertising Department) classi_advt@yahoo.com or gnnladvertisingdepartment@gmail.com

View Complete Contact Info
NEWS
OPINIONS
PEPPERPOT
© 2020 | Developed by Logix
Maintained by the MIS Department
Scroll to Top
All our printed editions are available online
emblem3
Subscribe to the Guyana Chronicle.
Sign up to receive news and updates.
We respect your privacy.