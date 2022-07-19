CCJ to commence hearing of election petition case today

THE Caribbean Court of Justice (CCJ) will, today, commence hearing the case challenging whether the Guyana Court of Appeal has the jurisdiction to hear and determine the appeal filed to challenge the dismissal of APNU+AFC’s Election Petition 99 of 2020.

The Trinidad-based court will commence hearing the challenge at 10:00hrs, via video conference.

Attorney-General Mohabir Anil Nandlall, S.C., and Vice-President Dr. Bharrat Jagdeo as the General Secretary of the People’s Progressive Party (PPP) are the applicants in the case.

Nandlall and Jadgeo are contending that the appeal is a matter of public interest and national importance as it touches and concerns matters related to the 2020 General and Regional Elections.

In a 2-1 decision handed down on December 21, 2021, the CoA said it has jurisdiction to entertain an appeal challenging acting Chief Justice Roxane George’s decision to dismiss the said petition, on the grounds of late service, non-service, or improper service.

Acting Chancellor of the Judiciary, Yonette Cummings and Justice of Appeal Dawn Gregory both agreed that the court has the jurisdiction to hear and determine the appeal that was filed.

However, Justice of Appeal Rishi Persaud disagreed, as, according to him, the applicants, Monica Thomas and Brennan Nurse, had no right to appeal, since there was no final decision by the CJ, who had dismissed the application on January 18, 2021, on the grounds of serious non-compliance. At the time, the matter was before the High Court.

He had also ruled that the Full Court of the High Court does not have jurisdiction to entertain the appeal, and, therefore, ruled that the appeal be dismissed.

The initial appeal was filed by APNU’s lawyer, Roysdale Forde and Trinidadian attorney John Jeremie, S.C.

Among other things, they had contended that the CJ erred in law, and misdirected herself when she misapplied the doctrine of strict compliance by holding that such compliance is related to the contents of the Affidavit of Service, instead of the filing of the Affidavit of Service in a timely manner.

The CCJ is Guyana’s final court of appeal.