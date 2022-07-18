News Archives
Guyana champs again of Junior CASA
Caribbean Under-19 Champion, Shomari Wiltshire, collects his award from Minister of Sport, Charles Ramson Jr.
Caribbean Under-19 Champion, Shomari Wiltshire, collects his award from Minister of Sport, Charles Ramson Jr.

IT took four championships after their success in 2016, but Guyana has once again ‘bossed’ the Caribbean to be champions of the Caribbean Area Squash Association (CASA) Junior Championships which concluded in Guyana on Saturday.

The Guyanese contingent won both the Boys and Girls category to secure 20 points, four more than second place Barbados, who came into the tournament as the defending champions.

Trinidad and Tobago ended third with 10 points.

Bermuda (10 points), Jamaica (eight points), Cayman Islands (seven points), and the British Virgin Islands (three points) rounded off the table.

Team Guyana in all smiles after regaining the covet Junior CASA title.

In the boys’ final, Guyana’s captain, Shomari Wiltshire, defeated Darien Benn 3 – 1 (8-11, 11-6, 11-4, 11-7), while his teammate Samuel Ince-Carvalhal won 3-0 (11-3, 11-6, 11-7 against Luke Wilson. Nicholas Verwey beat Alex Stewart 3-0 (11-9, 11-9, 11-8), Shiloh Asregado won against O’Garro Jules 3-0 (11-9, 11-9, 11-8) and Brenno DaSilva lost to Daniel Sealy 0-3 (8-11, 1-11, 2-11) in the lone Bajan victory in the final.

In their final round of the female division, Guyanese Kirsten Gomes handed her team a 3 – 1 (11-7, 11-4, 7-11, 14-12), win against Jamaican Mia Todd, while her team mate Abosaide Cadogan beat Savannah Thomson 3-2 (9-11, 11-8, 6-11, 13-11, 11-6).

Guyana’s Rylee Rodrigues lost to Katherine Risden 0-3 (0-11, 2-11, 2-11) and Safirah Sumner of Guyana went down to Mehar Trehan 1-3 (7-11, 6-11, 11-4, 4-11).

In the individual segment, Guyana won three gold medals compliments of Wiltshire, Verwey and Avery Arjoon, and Guyana finished with 12 medals, seven more than second-place Trinidad and

Staff Reporter

