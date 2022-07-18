Agriculture to be centre of Mainstay/Whyaka’s development

WITH major plans for large-scale farming and agro-processing to ensure food security in the hinterland community of Mainstay/Whyaka, the relevant authorities are putting agriculture at the forefront of its development agenda.

Speaking on the sidelines of the recently concluded National Toshaos Council’s conference, the community’s toshao, Yvonne Pearson, who received the certificate of title for her village a few days ago, said she will be pushing for more agricultural production there.

“Now that we have officially received our extension of land, that means we have vast land, and we cannot talk only subsistence agriculture, but we can talk commercial agriculture now,” she told the Guyana Chronicle in an exclusive interview.

Pearson noted that she will reach out to the Ministry of Agriculture for assistance to clear the land, in order to give support to 10 young persons in her community who are interested in the agriculture sector.

“I already have meetings in my village, and I have put out what we can do in the field of agriculture. At the top of my agenda is agriculture, and I am asking the government for support to clear 50 acres of land,” she said adding: “I have at home ten young persons who are ready to get into agriculture. Our plan is for each person to have five acres of land to start their farm.”

Noting that emphasis will also be placed on strengthening and expanding agro-processing in the community, Ms. Pearson said:

“Agriculture is not new to us; we at Mainstay/Whyaka are producers of organic pineapples. This time around, we are not only talking pineapples; we are talking the introduction of new crops; we are talking fruits. We want to plant in large quantities; fruits like cherries and passion fruit that we can process. So, we are talking about producing and processing.”

Pearson has already started working on the old processing facility in the community, which, though it has been inoperable for some time, is still intact. And, once back up and running, agro-processing will become a major key to elevating the village’s economy.

“Before I came,” she said, “I had already cleaned up the whole pineapple processing facility; we are rehabilitating the old processing facility. I am not only talking production in agriculture in the fields; I am talking about the end product: Processing. I see that there is a future in agriculture; we already have things like tractors, plow and other implements related to agriculture.”

With training earmarked to be a big part of pushing the community’s agriculture sector, Pearson said:

“… New technologies; new ways of doing agriculture, moving away from the old-time subsistence farming, and that is why young people are important, and training is important… I see all these things going together to develop agriculture, and ensuring food security.”

She noted that while the community is known for tourism, agriculture has the potential to become its main economic activity.