Multimillion-dollar shopping complex opened in Enmore 

THE Imran Ally Shopping Complex, an over $300 million hardware and variety store, was officially opened on Sunday at Enmore Estate Road.

The store is expected to significantly support the construction and housing sector, provide employment on the East Coast, as well as contribute to the development of the country at large.

Proprietor for the business, Imran Ally, who delivered a moving address, shared that his vision for the business has been years in the making.

“It has been really, really tough. This building took us three years to finish, and it has been a tough task. We work day and night sometimes. As I stand here and I speak to you, I’m a businessman, but I have also been a driver, a porter, a mason, a plumber, a painter. I’ve had to be everything here,” an emotional Ally shared.

Situated on 46,000 square feet of land, the shopping complex provides construction material in addition to furniture, appliances, fixtures and fittings and services; almost all the household needs under one roof.

“Our aim is for when a customer steps into this building, their house must complete; they must have everything, from the smallest of item to the largest of item; from a grain of sand to as big as a 25-ft zinc sheet,” Ally expressed.

A family business that owes its humble beginnings to his grandparents, who owned a grocery and liquor store, Ally said it would have evolved over the years, as it was passed down from generation to generation, eventually developing into a hardware store, before the multi-variety complex was envisioned.

“My heart yearned for this; this is in my heart from generations. This is not my thing alone; this comes from since the days of my grandparents. My grandparents have passed and gone; my mom took over, and she then hand over to me. And the business just keeps growing,” Ally shared.

Work at the location first commenced in 2008, when the land was fenced around, Ally said, but after that project, work at the location ceased.

MOTIVATION

However, in 2020, with the change of government and sudden boom in the construction sector, Ally shared that he was encouraged to once again begin work on his dream to complete the complex.

“We believe that this business falls into place to meet the needs of the demands of the customers and the community and the country at large. I believe strongly that when these doors open that this business alone will not be able to suffice the needs of the country,” Ally noted.

In attendance at the event, conveying the government’s support for the initiative were Minister of Housing and Water Mr. Collin Croal, and Minister of Local Government and Regional Development Mr. Nigel Dharamlall. Both ministers commended the project as one that would significantly contribute to the development of the East Coast corridor, as well as the country overall.

“This business is the epitome of what our party stands for, and what our government stands for; that small people with big dreams can achieve in our country. And we have been working assiduously, from the moment President Ali took office, across the length and breadth of Guyana to do this,” Minister Dharamlall said.

Minister Croal noted that his government, led by President Dr. Irfaan Ali, has always encourageed entrepreneurship, and he was heartened to see that Ally and his family have answered the government’s call for increased private sector investments in communities.

ENCOURAGING ENTREPRENEURSHIP

“I could not help but notice the timeline that was provided by Imran, whereby he mentions this project started. There was a lull, and then it resumed in a major way in September 2020. I must acknowledge the role that is being played by our President in showing the foresight, and encouraging entrepreneurship in the business community to invest, so that we can all have a better Guyana,” Minister Croal said, adding:

“I want to acknowledge this family for recognising this PPP/C Government’s vision for Guyana; recognising that there is a role for everyone, and recognising that the growth and expansion of our country is on a trajectory that if you don’t fall in line now, you may be left behind by those who are willing to invest.”

Also making remarks at the event were the Central Islamic Organisation of Guyana (CIOG)’s Director of Education, Mr. Shaykh Moeenul Hack; TMEX/TCL Guyana Inc Commercial Manager Sheldon Carew, and Rock Hard Cement Guyana Managing Director Stephen Kalicharran.

Carew and Kalicharran congratulated Ally on the completion of his complex, and spoke about how commendable it has been doing business with him.

Hack, in his address, spoke about the importance of giving back to the community, and being kind when one is bestowed with blessings. He commended the Ally family for being benevolent, and for using the business to contribute to the community’s development.