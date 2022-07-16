‘Be mindful, smile more’

– Gurudev Shri Shri Ravi Shankar tells hundreds gathered at NCC

By Shari Simon

HERALDED across the world as a ‘master of peace, compassion and love’, humanitarian as well as spiritual leader, Gurudev Shri Shri Ravi Shankar hosted the “IStandforPeace” event at the National Culture Centre (NCC).

The event saw hundreds of Guyanese in attendance, including the Minister of Human Services and Social Security, Dr Vindhya Persaud; High Commissioner of India to Guyana, Dr. K J Srinivasa; members of the Indian High Commission; members of the diplomatic core; and other yoga enthusiasts as well as spiritual enthusiasts.

The IStandforPeace campaign was originally launched by Gurudev during the ‘Unity and Post Collaboration in a Post-Pandemic World’ seminar that was held at the United Nations (UN) Headquarters in Geneva in April.

Ever since its launch, Gurudev has travelled to a number of countries across the globe to promote the message of peace and living in togetherness, which continues to positively impact millions of people to join the peace campaign.

Amid the rich vibrant melodies of traditional rhythms of India that came from the bands performing, Gurudev encouraged each attendee to join him in a 28-minute meditation session that focused on becoming attuned to one’s mind, body and soul and striving to become free of any held self-limitations.

The sounds reverberated throughout the NCC and punctuated the atmosphere with a shared sense of serenity, tranquillity and cultural pride among the diverse group.

“Meditation is about transcending… focusing is a type of meditation,” shared Gurudev, who then revealed that art of living is primarily based on making life more joyful and being happy, despite circumstances that we may face daily.

“Being angry doesn’t do anything for you, nor being anxious about the future. This just brings toxicity to your system. Keep your mind in the present moment. Smile more and frown less,” he encouraged event goers.

In sharing the message of peace, Gurudev underscored the importance of learning to constantly enlighten oneself about not becoming attached to money or power, disclosing that these factors are instrumental in many of the world’s problems today.

During the wellness and peace panel discussion, in responding to the challenges that women and girls face in today’s society, Minister Persaud related that every woman and girl is a formidable force.

She said now is an opportune time to educate and empower women and girls. The Human Services Minister shared that oftentimes, “they tend to look after everyone and everything and put themselves last.”

In addition, she stressed that women are the primary caregivers who are not appreciated as they ought to be. Minister Persaud also stressed that the level of violence that is meted out to women today is unacceptable.

“I believe it is not only them appreciating themselves, it is everyone around them giving them that level of love and appreciation.

“And maybe, if we can do that in large bursts, we will be able to eradicate the social ills that all women face,” said Minister Persaud, who further added that education is important in supporting women and girls in realising their inherent potential and expressing it in different spaces.

Moreover, Gurudev disclosed that stress is the root cause of violence, and there is capacity to teach people how best they can manage their minds and ultimately stress.

He underscored Dr Persaud’s point that women and girls need to be treated with respect, adding that oftentimes when situations are examined, both women and men experience violence. “We need to do better,” he urged.

By spreading the message of peace, Gurudev Shri Shri Ravi Shankar is a testimony of humanity and he continues to touch lives by fostering universal harmony and wellness with meditation teachings through the Art of Living Foundation, and its dedicated global community.