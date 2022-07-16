Another Guyanese becomes judge in Dominica’s High Court

GUYANESE Jacqueline Graham will be the new High Court Judge for Dominica effective September 1, 2022, replacing her sister and country mate, Guyanese Bernie Stephenson.

Justice Bernie Stephenson will be performing duties in St. Vincent, after being in Dominica for over 10 years as High Court Judge.

Jacqueline Louella Graham, a citizen of Guyana, is the Registrar and Marshal of the Caribbean Court of Justice and was appointed on July 1, 2014.

Before her service in the area of law, Mrs. Graham’s professional career started in the business field. She attained the degree of Bachelor of Science (BSc) in Management Studies from the University of Guyana in 1992 and then the degree of Master of Business Administration (MBA) with specialisation in the area of Finance from the University of Manchester, UK in 2004. This academic success served well in her tenure in the finance and banking sector of Guyana where she gained significant experience in management and finance. She was also an Assistant Lecturer at the University of Guyana.

Her transition to the law was initiated in the year 2004 when she began the academic journey for the Bachelor of Law (LL.B) degree from the University of Guyana. While there, she was awarded the Chancellor’s Medals for the Best Third Year Student and Best Graduating Law Student.

Mrs. Graham, who also attended the Hugh Wooding Law School, also received top honours for her Legal Education Certificate and her performance in the areas of Legal Drafting and Civil Procedure and Practice.

In Guyana, she worked in private practice with the firm, Interlaw Consultants and then as a lawyer with the Guyana Revenue Authority before moving to the Judiciary of Guyana. At the Judiciary, she held the positions of Legal Assistant to the Chancellor of the Judiciary and Registrar of the Court of Appeal of Guyana.

As Registrar and Marshal of the CCJ, Mrs. Graham assumes the role of the chief administrator of operations and holds primary responsibility for the Court’s financial management. (natureisle.news)