–new NTC Chairman tells colleague Toshaos

TOSHAO for Morokabai Village in Region Five (Mahaica Berbice), Derrick John, was elected Chairman of the National Toshao Council (NTC) on Monday, and he called on all the Toshaos to make full use of “a government that wants to listen to us.”

John replaces Nicholas Fredericks, Toshao of Shulinab village.

Toshao of Aishalton village in Region Nine (Upper Takutu-Upper Essequibo), Michael Thomas, was elected Treasurer while Toshao of Karrau Village Region Seven, Shane Cornelius, was elected secretary of the NTC executive.

There was a tie for the position of Deputy Chairperson between Jerry Boyle, Toshao for Warapoka village, and Timothy Andrews, Toshao of St Cuthbert’s Mission Region Four (Demerara-Mahaica), with the tie expected to be resolved at a later date.

John and others were elected on Monday by the 20 members of the NTC executive committee.

Making remarks during the opening ceremony of the NTC Conference on Monday, John stressed that the central government would be the greatest in the development of the Amerindian communities, and as such the Toshaos must work along with the government

“We have a government that wants to listen to us, that cares for us that is willing to support us. Let us count ourselves fortunate,” John expressed.

John was at the time speaking before an audience that included the President, Toshaos from all the Amerindian villages across the country, members of the Cabinet, and members of the diplomatic corps.

Held across five days, the NTC brings together Amerindian leaders from over 212 hinterland communities. It is a platform for them to engage government officials and other stakeholders on issues about the development of their communities.

This year the event is being held under the theme “Good governance and fast-tracking Amerindian development”

During his remarks, John noted that even as Toshaos calls for good governance from those in the central government, they too must exert good governance in their respective villages’ management to achieve development truly.

“Good governance is the key for development. I believe that we cannot see development if we, as indigenous leaders of all scope do not practise good governance. It is the catalyst for true development,” he said.

According to John, together, Amerindians must fashion a pathway so that, as indigenous people, they can benefit from the country’s resources.

“As we look around right across our country we have seen the vast transformation that is taking place. Let us be part of this national transformation, we can do it and we will do it because we have great leaders among us, with the good stewardship of our President [Dr. Irfaan Ali] we can say we are moving ahead as a country. We have a leader who cares, who is there for us,” John said.

John noted that, in the Amerindian communities, many issues need resolving, and, as Toshaos, they must solve the problems maturely.

“Some issues are common to all of us, some are unique from village to village let us be civilised and mature so that we can bring solutions to the challenges we face in our villages,” he related.

John encouraged the Toshaos also to use the National Toshao Council (NTC) Conference to resolve the issues.

“We are here because we want to see more. We have to use this platform to make proposals. We must lead a pathway for future generations to come,” he said.