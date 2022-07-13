A Christian devotee and ‘Jack of all trades’ joins the centenarian club

THE relatives and friends of Berbice resident John Rudder, known as “Bro Johnny” and “Brother Rudder”, held a thanksgiving service on Tuesday to celebrate his 100th birth anniversary.

Rudder, who was born on July 12, 1922, at Kortberaadt Village, East Bank Berbice, was in high spirits given the kind gesture and he wasted no time in excitedly recalling the early years of his life.

“I became a Seventh-day Adventist at age 19 years. They called me a mad man, as they perceived that I was too young to serve God,” he chuckled during the celebration which was held at the Mount Pisgah Seventh-day Adventist Church in Glasgow, East Bank Berbice.

His father, John Snr, would journey via foot or bicycle to the now defunct Friends Sugar Factory, many miles away, where he was employed as a “pan boiler.” He held that position throughout his working years so as to maintain his wife and five children. Rudder is the fourth child and the only one alive.

He attended the Friends Primary School and later commenced working at the Providence Sugar Estate as a cane harvester.

This “Jack of all trades” is known for his expertise with the shovel and cutlass, and was even credited for starting kitchen gardens for the fatherless and the widows in nearby villages.

During his early 20s, he met and married Kulsum, with whom he made five children. However, she died during childbirth, leaving him to raise their children who were still very young at the time.

As a young widower, he devoted his time to serving his church, which led to visits to Georgetown, where he met his current wife, Margaret Rudder nee Haynes.

Together, they made five children.

In addition to his ten children, Rudder has 45 grandchildren, 145 great-grandchildren, and 70 great-great-grandchildren.

During the thanksgiving service, Rudder, who became an elder in the church at age 25, was described by the many well-wishers as a mentor, who encouraged believers to “keep the faith”, and as a pioneer of Adventism in East Bank Berbice villages. He also worked within the Mahaica district, East Coast Demerara, and was able to establish a church at Belmont.

Mayor of New Amsterdam, Winifred Heywood, who graced the event with her presence, called on the government to recognise the contributions of centenarians who have laboured tirelessly and have laid a foundation for all Guyanese.

Pastor Arthurmous Julien recited parts of the Holy Scriptures which focus on the greatness of God and the fragility of man.