US donates additional 12,000 doses of Pfizer vaccine to Guyana

THE Ministry of Health, on Tuesday, received an additional 12,000 doses of the US-made Pfizer vaccine for persons 18 years and older.

This is following a commitment made by the United States (US) government to procure COVID-19 vaccines for Guyana’s population.

Speaking during the handing-over ceremony, Minister of Health, Dr. Frank Anthony, said the timely donation will significantly boost the ministry’s immunisation campaign.

He said the donation continues a series of endowments from the US which include the donation of personal protective equipment (PPE), delivery of five ultra-deep-freeze freezers to store the Pfizer vaccines, and tents for vaccination purposes.

Also, the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) has been establishing programmes, and workshops that seek to address vaccine hesitancy across Guyana.

“I think we can see this as a very strong commitment because when other countries are struggling still to have access to vaccines, we basically have all the vaccines that this country really would require,” Dr. Anthony said.

The minister noted that an additional 50,000 doses are expected to arrive in Guyana shortly. He is urging persons to get vaccinated with the primary doses, as well as boosted to battle the deadly virus.

“With the support of the US Government, we have been able to strengthen our programme, reach a lot of people, save a lot of lives, prevent hospitalisation, and I think that’s what this relationship is showing that, once we work together, we’ll be able to prevent deaths and prevent diseases,” Dr. Anthony said.

Meanwhile, US Ambassador to Guyana, Sarah-Ann Lynch, said the US Government stands committed to assisting the government and people of Guyana in the fight against COVID-19.

“We are just thrilled to be doing this here today. As you know, having the vaccine doesn’t mean getting vaccinated so we continue to encourage people to come out, get your shots, get your jabs, if you’ve already gotten your initial vaccinations, please get your boosters, It’s very important,” she said.

The ambassador further noted that the assistance from the US is facilitated through the State Department, USAID, the Center for Disease Control (CDC), and the Department of Defence.

Also attending the ceremony was Director of Primary Health Care, Dr. Ertensia Hamilton and a Representative of PAHO/WHO. (DPI)