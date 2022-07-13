News Archives
Subscribe to get updates
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram
E - Papers
E - Papers
Race baiting, expressions of racism stirring tension in society
Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on google
Share on whatsapp
news-default

–political analyst says

POLITICAL analyst, Freddie Kissoon has said that there has been an evident attempt by sections of society to stir trouble in society using an ethnic criteria simply because they perceive the government is not of their culture of ethnic liking.

“After 2020, I have seen the direction people have gone in and it is disturbing because it takes anti-Indian tones,” Kissoon said during the Gildarie-Kissoon programme streamed Monday evening on the Guyanese Critic’s Facebook page.

While Kissoon did not single out a specific individual or group, there have been recent reports of condemnation for statements made by persons within the A Partnership for National Unity + Alliance For Change (APNU+AFC).

Only recently, there were reports that a senior member of the Opposition, while addressing protestors at Buxton, had said: “Black youngsters go to a commercial bank for a loan and they are denied. An East Indian person, the same age, got the same thing like the young black man, go to the same commercial bank, but he getting the loan….that is the reality of this country.

“You go to predominantly East Indian villages in this country and you would see rapid development, nice roads, nice street lights…but you go predominantly the African villages – bad roads, poor drainage, no street lights, no recreational facilities for them… that is the reality of this country.”

Other high-ranking coalition members have also been called out for questionable statements that were made during the recent protest at Buxton, which was purportedly orchestrated to disrupt a government outreach in the community.

Attorney-General and Minister of Legal Affairs, Anil Nandlall, S.C., has since said that there are laws that cater for issues regarding racial hostility.

On that note, the Attorney-General warned that statements by various politicians are under review, as those could no longer be considered as just irresponsible.

Vice-President, Bharrat Jagdeo, had said too that the APNU+AFC coalition must drop racism as a tool and get on board with the government’s national development agenda.

“It is a dead end if they don’t drop the racism…there is room for inclusion, providing that you work for the people…you can’t bully people and you can’t lie to people….currently, we have an ineffective Opposition Leader…more often than not, he has a shallow understanding of crucial sectors,” Jagdeo said.

Minister of Parliamentary Affairs and Governance, Gail Teixeira, had also weighed in on the issue, noting: “The attempt to weaken any embryonic efforts at building a One Guyana will not succeed…efforts at building a ‘One Guyana’- a ‘One Guyana’ for all of us as a people where we will work towards equitable distribution of goods and services; where we will work for the development of the regions of our country…that is our goal and if you don’t agree with it, I’m sorry. You’re lost.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE :
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on google
Google+
Share on whatsapp
WhatsApp
Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on google
Share on whatsapp
Staff Reporter

More from this author

Staff Reporter
Staff Reporter
View All
Sign up to recieve news and updates. We respect your privacy.
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram
Follow us on our social platforms
CONTACT US
Lama Avenue, Bel Air Park, Georgetown, Guyana.
(592) 226-3243-9
gnnleditorial@gmail.com (Editorial)
tajeram_sun@yahoo.com (Editor-In-Chief)
classi_advt@yahoo.com (Advertising)

Mailing Address

Lama Avenue, Bel Air Park, Georgetown, Guyana.

General Numbers

(592) 226-3243-9

Emails

gnnleditorial@gmail.com (Editorial)
tajeram_sun@yahoo.com (Editor-In-Chief)
(Advertising Department) classi_advt@yahoo.com or gnnladvertisingdepartment@gmail.com

View Complete Contact Info
NEWS
OPINIONS
PEPPERPOT
© 2020 | Developed by Logix
Maintained by the MIS Department
Scroll to Top
All our printed editions are available online
emblem3
Subscribe to the Guyana Chronicle.
Sign up to receive news and updates.
We respect your privacy.