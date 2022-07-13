Race baiting, expressions of racism stirring tension in society

–political analyst says

POLITICAL analyst, Freddie Kissoon has said that there has been an evident attempt by sections of society to stir trouble in society using an ethnic criteria simply because they perceive the government is not of their culture of ethnic liking.

“After 2020, I have seen the direction people have gone in and it is disturbing because it takes anti-Indian tones,” Kissoon said during the Gildarie-Kissoon programme streamed Monday evening on the Guyanese Critic’s Facebook page.

While Kissoon did not single out a specific individual or group, there have been recent reports of condemnation for statements made by persons within the A Partnership for National Unity + Alliance For Change (APNU+AFC).

Only recently, there were reports that a senior member of the Opposition, while addressing protestors at Buxton, had said: “Black youngsters go to a commercial bank for a loan and they are denied. An East Indian person, the same age, got the same thing like the young black man, go to the same commercial bank, but he getting the loan….that is the reality of this country.

“You go to predominantly East Indian villages in this country and you would see rapid development, nice roads, nice street lights…but you go predominantly the African villages – bad roads, poor drainage, no street lights, no recreational facilities for them… that is the reality of this country.”

Other high-ranking coalition members have also been called out for questionable statements that were made during the recent protest at Buxton, which was purportedly orchestrated to disrupt a government outreach in the community.

Attorney-General and Minister of Legal Affairs, Anil Nandlall, S.C., has since said that there are laws that cater for issues regarding racial hostility.

On that note, the Attorney-General warned that statements by various politicians are under review, as those could no longer be considered as just irresponsible.

Vice-President, Bharrat Jagdeo, had said too that the APNU+AFC coalition must drop racism as a tool and get on board with the government’s national development agenda.

“It is a dead end if they don’t drop the racism…there is room for inclusion, providing that you work for the people…you can’t bully people and you can’t lie to people….currently, we have an ineffective Opposition Leader…more often than not, he has a shallow understanding of crucial sectors,” Jagdeo said.

Minister of Parliamentary Affairs and Governance, Gail Teixeira, had also weighed in on the issue, noting: “The attempt to weaken any embryonic efforts at building a One Guyana will not succeed…efforts at building a ‘One Guyana’- a ‘One Guyana’ for all of us as a people where we will work towards equitable distribution of goods and services; where we will work for the development of the regions of our country…that is our goal and if you don’t agree with it, I’m sorry. You’re lost.”