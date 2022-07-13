News Archives
PSC Chairman visits CID Headquarters
(Seated at left) PSC Chairman Bishop Patrick Findlay and Deputy Commissioner, Law Enforcement (ag.), Wendell Blanhum, listen to the concerns of CID ranks during the visit
(Seated at left) PSC Chairman Bishop Patrick Findlay and Deputy Commissioner, Law Enforcement (ag.), Wendell Blanhum, listen to the concerns of CID ranks during the visit

– encourages training, academic pursuits in furtherance of careers

CHAIRMAN of the Police Service Commission, Bishop Patrick Findlay, paid a visit to the Criminal Investigations Department on Monday, where he was welcomed by Deputy Commissioner Law Enforcement (ag.), Wendell Blanhum, who thanked the Chairman for his unprecedented visit.

It was the first time a sitting PSC Chairman had visited and engaged ranks from CID HQ.

In his brief engagement with ranks, the Chairman noted that he was humbled to be afforded a deeper understanding of the ranks’ challenges.

He noted that his office would seek to encourage, motivate and help in any way possible to boost morale and confidence among members of the Force.

Bishop Findlay congratulated and applauded the ranks for the commitment shown as he noted that they have been going above and beyond the call of duty to ensure that the Force’s image was upheld.

He charged senior and junior officers and ranks that even though their job was a thankless one, filled with criticism most of the time, it must also be coupled with commendation.

Bishop Findlay said he was excited to see that all levels of the Force’s membership were given training and other opportunities to elevate themselves academically.

In this regard, he lauded the Force for its unwavering commitment to making scholarships available to all ranks. The PSC Chairman said it was essential to keep the brain active and align oneself for upward mobility and success.

In closing, he urged those present always to think before they act, remain focused while eschewing trouble, and remain exemplars of the Force’s motto, “Service and Protection”.

Staff Reporter

