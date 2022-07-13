Over 60 per cent of hinterland communities receive water coverage 

– 30 new wells being completed in 2022

IN less than two years, the government has installed 20 new wells in hinterland villages across the country, increasing water coverage to the Amerindian communities from 46 per cent to 63 per cent.

In addition to the 20 new wells, 30 new wells are scheduled to be completed this year as the government continues to strive to take water coverage in hinterland communities to 75 per cent by the end of this year.

The ultimate goal is 100 per cent water coverage for Amerindian villages across the country by 2025.

President, Dr. Irfaan Ali shared this on Monday as he made remarks during the opening ceremony of the National Toshao Council Conference at the Arthur Chung Conference Centre (ACCC).

At the time, the President was referencing headway being made in several major developments within Amerindian communities, much of which, he says, goes under-reported as focus is customarily placed on negative things

“If you look at water, we have been able to increase our coverage in less than two years in terms of access to water and Hinterland Community from 46 per cent to 63 per cent, and the target is to take it to 75 per cent by the end of this year. Our plan is that by the end of 2025, we must have 100 per cent access to safe and clean water by every single Amerindian community. That is the plan,” the President explained.

He continued: “In less than two years, we have completed 20 new wells, and by the end of this year, we will complete another 30 new wells. This by itself is a headline story for any international media because this is what needs good news. [But] you will never see it in the headlines.”

The NTC brings together Amerindian leaders from over 212 hinterland communities. It is a platform for them to engage government officials and other stakeholders on issues about the development of their communities.

Singling out one example of massive expansion being made to Amerindian communities in the water sector, the President pointed to Region Seven (Cuyuni-Mazaruni) where some 4,000 residents from communities in the Middle and Lower Mazaruni, in Region Seven, are set to benefit from improved water supply through a $440M programme to implement new programmes and to expand existing water systems.

The President recently made a Region-wide visit to Region Seven, where several residents from Amerindian villages highlighted the developments that have taken place in terms of expansion of water supply in their villages.

“[When] I was in Region Seven recently, almost every Amerindian Community talked about the improvement in the water sector. What was more heartening is that they spoke about a new approach in the consultation, a caring nature. Just from Region Seven,” the President commented.

Moreover, the President also reiterated that under his government, the water provided to hinterland communities would remain free.

“We have made it clear that for Amerindian villages, water will remain a social good. What that means is that for your villages, as long as we’re here you will not have to pay for that water; that is a cost that the government will absorb. For you and your community, it will be treated primarily as a social good, not as an economic commodity,” the President declared.

The President noted that ensuring clean, potable water to hinterland communities is part

of the government’s overall plans to improve the quality of life for Guyana’s Amerindian population and the rest of the country.

“Our target for water is very simple to ensure that there are safe, reliable water that improves your quality of life,” the President said.

He pointed out that access to potable water in Amerindian villages is even linked to a better quality of life and empowerment for women and girls since they are disproportionately affected.

“The persons who are most affected are the women and the girls because they had to wake up to get the water to do the cooking. They have to spend hours every day just to secure safe water for the family. When we can take away that lost time from women and girls they can then use that time to empower themselves. They can use that time to get their education. They can then be more equitably contributing and being part of our society,” the President related.

Further, President Ali said: “those are the aspects of these investments that sometimes we lose because we just want to look at the numbers. But when we speak about the quality of life, this is what we’re talking about, this is what enhances the quality of life.”