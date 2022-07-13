Global peace ambassador arrives in Guyana on July 15

–as part of ‘I Stand For Peace’ tour

THE Government of Guyana is gearing up to welcome to Guyana, Global Peace Ambassador and Humanitarian Leader Gurudev Sri Sri Ravi Shankar, who arrives here on Friday, July 15, as part of his international “IStandforPeace” tour.

Gurudev will be at the National Cultural Centre on July 15 at 18:30 hours for the Guyana leg of his campaign. The public is invited.

Gurudev launched the IStandforPeace Campaign at the UN Headquarters in Geneva during a “Unity & Collaboration in a Post-Pandemic World” Seminar. The Campaign has been waged across major cities in Europe, North America, South America, and Africa and is gaining momentum, with more than one million persons signing the peace pledge.

“People come together when there is crisis; when they feel threatened; or when they are wise; when they understand we are all interdependent. Can people not come together for something positive? Something that is creative? Something that can create harmony in society? Yes. They can. Provided that they are strong mentally and are not swayed by the `so-called news,” Gurudev said.

He believes that peace is the baseline of our existence and that intentions are the basis of all actions.

“If we put our attention, and the collective intention, towards standing for peace, then peace will prevail. The very intention of standing for peace helps direct one’s energy towards actions that will bring peace,” Gurudev said.

Gurudev is the founder of the Art of Living and the IAHV, with more than a million volunteers on the ground responding to humanitarian crises around the world, including the Russia-Ukraine war, where within 24 hours, they rescued, housed, and fed hundreds of fleeing Ukrainians. All over the world, his volunteers are on the site of natural disasters or man-made disasters to offer the humanitarian help needed in the hour and to offer trauma relief to rebuild the lives of those affected. In the US, volunteers have been responding to the gun crisis by standing in solidarity with communities ravaged by the violence.

In Guyana, Art of Living Teachers and volunteers have taken a multi-pronged approach in responding to the mental health challenges.

The Art of Living’s signature Wellbeing programme SKY Breath Meditation is offered to individuals in diverse communities affected by stress and other mental health issues. Funds are raised in partnership with local and overseas donors to prepare and distribute food hampers and clothing to the less fortunate, among other initiatives.

The government has noted that the intention of the IStandforPeace Initiative launched by Gurudev Sri Sri Ravi Shankar is aligned with its recently launched “One Guyana campaign.”

The government encourages all Guyanese to stand for peace with Global Peace Ambassador Gurudev Sri Sri Ravi Shankar.