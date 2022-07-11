‘Fallen Heroes Foundation’ pledges continued support for families

–as GPF honours those who died in the line of duty

THE Guyana Police Force (GPF) on Sunday honoured those policemen who died in the line of duty as part of its 183rd Anniversary celebrations.

The Force hosted its wreath-laying ceremony early Sunday morning at the Monument for the Fallen Heroes, at the Police Officers’ Mess compound at the Force’s Eve Leary headquarters. The ceremony included a parade, a 21-gun salute, and prayers.

Delivering the feature address at the ceremony was Minister of Home Affairs Mr. Robeson Benn, who said that the day was dedicated to memorialising, introspecting and recognising police officers.

He said the police officers who were honoured showed bravery when confronted with danger. The Minister recognised that Guyana’s police officers are currently defending, building, and creating the environment for a better and greater Guyana as part of “a supreme sacrifice”.

The ceremony honoured some 65 officers who died in the line of duty from the year 1913 to 2016, even as it was noted that an officer had not died in the line of duty since 2016.

Minister Benn pledged support for the efforts of the Fallen Heroes Foundation to support the families of those deceased police officers, as he noted that there is some focus on the children of fallen heroes.

“We have the children and the relatives, and we stand ready to make proper interventions and help in respect of the care and comfort of the families and, also, to other policemen and women who may have suffered physical disability as a result of injuries in the line of duty,” Minister Benn said.

Similarly, the Commissioner of Police (ag) Clifton Hicken said the Foundation provides welfare support, financial assistance, educational assistance and more to the families of those who died in the line of duty.

“Further, through our guidance and respect for our fallen heroes, the Guyana Police Force will continue to provide benevolent benefits to the immediate family of deceased ranks,” Commissioner Hicken said.

While tribute was paid to the fallen heroes, Commissioner Hicken urged officers to rededicate themselves to uphold the passion and purpose those heroes fought on.

He further said that the monument serves as a place of reflection, honour, and tribute for those heroes, and that officers must be able to maintain mental and moral strength to resist opposition and oppressors in order to protect the nation.