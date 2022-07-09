Bush Lot farmer fatally stabbed allegedly by neighbour

POLICE in Berbice have arrested a man who allegedly stabbed his neighbour to death on Friday afternoon.

Dead is 47-year-old Rameshwar Sydney called “White eye,” a farmer of Lot 232 Bush Lot, Region Six.

The Guyana Chronicle understands that Sydney had returned to his house from his farm around 13:00 hours, when he was approached by his neighbour who invited him over.

According to the farmer’s nephew, Randy Sydney, his uncle accepted the invitation and went over to his neighbour’s house, but was seen moments later running towards his home with a knife in the back of his neck.

Randy recalled that his uncle made it to his yard but collapsed immediately after, causing panic among relatives, who had to muster the courage to pick up the injured man and rush him to the Port Mourant Hospital, where he was pronounced dead on arrival.

The nephew said that the entire family is in shock because his uncle was a humble man, who worked hard to achieve what he wanted.

Sydney, a father of five was described by other relatives as a friendly, hardworking and respectful. He also served as a local cricket umpire and was well known in the community.

Meanwhile, according to reliable information the suspect, who is reportedly a habitual drinker, attempted to take his own life after the incident, but was stopped by public spirited persons and subsequently handed over to the police.

The Guyana Police Force has since confirmed that investigations into the incident are ongoing.