President Ali expresses condolence to Japan on assassination of former PM Abe
The late former Prime of Japan, Shinzo Abe
The late former Prime of Japan, Shinzo Abe

–flags to be flown at half-staff in his honour

PRESIDENT, Dr Irfaan Ali, on Friday, expressed condolences to the government and people of Japan on the assassination of that country’s Former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe.

“It is with profound sadness that I extend sincere condolences on behalf of the Government and people of the Co-operative Republic of Guyana to the Government and people of Japan, on the senseless assassination of Former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe,” the letter signed by President Ali said.

He went on to say: “Former Prime Minister Abe was held in high esteem by the people of Guyana.

“During his years in office, relations between Guyana and Japan were taken to a high level particularly through his interest in the implementation of bilateral programmes of co-operation geared to support our climate change agenda.”

Dr. Ali said former Prime Minister Abe will be remembered for his astute leadership and his relentless pursuit of strategic economic policies for the enhancement of the livelihood of the people of Japan.

“It is our fervent hope that the loved ones of Former Prime Minister Abe and the people of Japan would be comforted by the knowledge that they remain in the thoughts and prayers of the people of Guyana during this difficult period of mourning.

“Please accept, Excellency, the assurances of my highest consideration,” the Guyanese Head of State said.

In honour of the former Prime Minister, flags will be flown at half-staff today.

The 67-year-old former Prime Minister was gunned down on Friday, outside a train station while making a speech in the City of Nara.

Staff Reporter

