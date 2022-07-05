Nandu enjoys another productive weekend

…JB Masters maintain unbeaten run

IT’s been another productive weekend for former Guyana and West Indies Under-19 player Matthew Nandu, who had good outings with both bat and ball in the Mississauga Cricket League (MCL) and the Toronto & District Cricket Association (TDCA) in Canada.

Playing for Royal Panthers in the MCL Super 7 tournament last Saturday, Nandu slammed an elegant 64 off 87 balls, which included five fours and a six, which ensured his team defeat Toronto Champs by seven wickets. He also grabbed two for 19 in eight overs with his off-spin bowling.

Batting first, Toronto Champs were dismissed for 171 in 41.2 overs with Justin Joseph hitting and even half century with two fours and a six.

Royal Panthers reached the required target in 30.5 overs. Apart from Nandu, Varun Sehdev and Arjit Gill were also among the runs. Sehdev stroke five fours and a six in his 45 while Gill supported with 33 with four fours and a six.

In Sunday’s top of the table Super9 clash in the TDCA, between archrivals JB Masters and Centurions, played at King City, JB Masters maintained their unbeaten record in the tournament with a hard-fought three-wicket win.

Winning the toss and electing to take first strike, Centurions were restricted to 204 all out in 44.5 overs in the 50-over affair. Opener Mihir Patel, who led Canada in the last ICC Under-19 World Cup, played in the Caribbean, led the way with a fine 85 which included 13 fours.

Bowling for JB Masters, Sheel Patel took four for 24 from nine overs, Nandu four for 51 also from nine and Nauman Zafar two for 19.from 6.5 overs.

JB Masters, led once again by the consistent Sehdev whose 53 came off 60 balls and was laced with eight fours with 50 (59 balls) with six fours coming from Nicholas Manohar, got to the target in 41.3 overs. Nandu struck two fours in his 22 from 23 balls. Tintokeenen Elvin and Pathmanatan Pathirama claimed three for 48 and two for 28 respectively.