I stopped looking at myself as a big hitter: Powell

WEST Indian batsman Rovman Powell does not believe he is a “hitter” anymore but believes he has evolved as a batsman. Powell’s blistering unbeaten 28-ball 61 against Bangladesh in the second T20I in Dominica helped the hosts take a 1-0 lead in the three-match series after the opener was washed out due to rain at the same venue a day prior.

Powell snatched the game away from the visitors with his brutal power-hitting after opener Brandon King (57) and skipper Nicholas Pooran (34) laid the platform by adding 74 runs for the second wicket.

“The platform was already set by Captain and Brandon and I think they played well before I got to the crease, so it was just an opportunity for me to advance the score and bat all overs and I think I did that today,” said Powell after the game on Sunday (July 3). “I think it’s a pretty good wicket. It’s a very good wicket, especially for batting and you just see five or so balls and get yourself in and then the ball just coming on to the bat and you express yourself as a batsman.”

Powell also added that he now feels he has grown as a cricketer, and as a result, there is a change in his mindset as far as his batting is concerned.

“In anything you do, especially in professional sport, growth is a very important part and you have to grow from skill perspective to mental perspective, and in each part I think I am growing and hopefully continue to learn.

“To be honest, I stopped looking at myself as a big hitter. I start looking at myself as a batsman with power and with that comes control… know when to look for a single and know when to attack; I think that served me well so far,” Powell said. His innings was decorated with six sixes and two fours. He picked 23 runs off a Shakib al Hasan over that was the switch in momentum that West Indies were looking for.

“I think picking up match-ups and picking up bowlers to go after is very important and you know today I recognise Shakib wasn’t having the best of the day and then I decide to go after him and then I have five overs obviously at the back end. Yeah, definitely (getting the big over against Shakib) changed the momentum.

We always sit in the batting meet and talk about changing momentum and changing the course of the game and that over today against Shakib did that for us,” he said. (Cricbuzz