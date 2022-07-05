GCB issues guidelines for fans attending WI/Bangladesh matches at Providence

THE Guyana Cricket Board (GCB) has issued guidelines fans will have to follow for the Guyana leg of the West Indies/Bangladesh series, commencing this week at the National Stadium, Providence.

In a statement, the Board announced the list of prohibited items, while highlighting that tickets are now on sale at its Regent Street office, in addition to being sold online.

Below is the full statement

The Guyana Cricket Board (GCB) will be hosting four international cricket matches between the West Indies and Bangladesh on behalf of Cricket West Indies (CWI) in July 2022.

Both teams will showcase a number of talented players and all matches will be played at the fast-drying Guyana National Stadium, Providence.

This will allow patrons an opportunity to see the final T20 series match from 13:30h on Thursday July 7 and three One-Day International matches (ODI) on Sunday July 10, Wednesday July 13 and Saturday July 16. All ODI matches commence at 09:30h.

Spectators are encouraged to attend the matches and to support government’s intent to drive a sport tourism culture.

The two competitive teams are expected to light up Providence with the usual cricket carnival atmosphere, which will be complemented by fascinating music.

Restrictions

Patrons are expected to adhere to the health, safety and prohibited guidelines. Government’s existing policies on COVID-19 safety measures remain in effect, as well as the usual prohibited items.

These include, but are not limited to, firearms, weapons, knives and imitation weapons, fireworks, explosives and flammable items, mace, and gas containers.

They also include no glass bottles and illegal items, such as drugs or narcotics; animals, tripods for cameras and video cameras or camcorders.

Additional restricted items also include collapsible personal umbrellas, where large umbrellas are not permitted.

Coolers (12x12x12 inches) will be allowed, subject to checks prior to entrance into the stadium.

Patrons can purchase tickets online at https://www.windiescricket.com/tickets/ or at the Guyana Cricket Board Office’s Regent Road Bourda from Saturday July 2, 2022. Tickets will be on sale daily from 08:00h hours to 17:00h.

The prices will range from US$6 (G$1,200) for the Mound/Grounds, to US$15 (G$3,000) for the Orange Stand or US$25 (G$5,000) for seats in the Red and Green Stands.

Children in school uniform will be admitted with a free ticket at the venue, while citizens, 60 years and older, will also get a free ticket, but they must present a valid form of ID at the venue.