GFF launches Thunderbolt Flour Power National Under-17 League

WHEN the Guyana Football Federation (GFF) Thunderbolt Flour Power National Under-17 League 2022 kicks off, in just over a week, the foundation for the further development and exposure of youths will be further strengthened.

Details of the longest strategic partnership between the GFF and a corporate entity were unveiled between the National Milling Company of Guyana (NAMILCO) and the Federation yesterday at the National Training Centre, when GFF President, Wayne Forde and Namilco’s Finance Controller Fitzroy McLeod updated the media on plans for this year’s Intra-Association Leagues.

Also attending yesterday’s function were the GFF Assistant Technical Director, Brian Joseph and Namilco’s, Marketing Supervisor, Ms. Alicia Anderson.

Like the previous edition, the nine Regional Associations of the Federation would be competing within their respective jurisdictions with the top team set to earn a place in the National Playoffs. GFF President Forde announced that Region One (Barima Waini) where work is actively going on to make the 10th RA, would be added for the first time; it would be a historic achievement.

In his feature remarks, McLeod posited that it was the continuation of the company’s commitment towards the empowerment of youths through sports and its desire to contribute positively to Guyanese society.

Players were encouraged to make the opportunity worth the while. “We certainly are buoyed by the experiences that we’ve had in the past. So, we look forward to continued success and continued growth. On behalf of the management and staff, we certainly ask that you youngsters, in whom we’re making this investment, you not only work hard and acquit yourselves of these opportunities, but you will also conduct yourselves in a way that brings credit to the tournament, to the teams, and to your communities.”

President Forde, in complimenting Namilco for its commitment to football development, gave some background to the partnership whilst also mentioning the fact that the likes of National players Jeremy Garnett. Omari Glasgow who has signed a two-year contract with Chicago Fire in the MLS, Ryan ‘Bum Bum’ Hackett, and many others, were products of Namilco’s investment.

“When my executive came into office in late 2015, we engaged with the Managing Director, Mr. Bert Sukhai, Finance Controller Mr. Fitzroy McLeod, and Head Engineer Ralph Hemsing at Namilco, and we shared with them the direction that we wanted to take Guyana’s football.

That direction had a strong emphasis on youth development, and I am convinced, as I was then, and even now, that that resonated very well with the Leadership of the National Milling Company. Thereafter, we swathe birth of the first youth development, Nationwide, Intra-Association league that was launched by my Administration in partnership with the National Milling Company of Guyana.”

Meanwhile, the hosting of the GFF-Thunderbolt Flour Power National Under-17 League coincides directly with Guyana’s upcoming participation in the Concacaf Boys’ U17 championship set for Florida, next August.

GFF Assistant TD, Brian Joseph, alluded to the fact that that League will provide direct benefits for the national setup.

“This Namilco championship gives our boys a great opportunity to have some game time in their legs. It gives us also, an opportunity to be able to scout additional players across the country so that we can strengthen our team.

Regional Associations will relish the opportunity to have their clubs in competition mode in order to cash in on the available opportunities.