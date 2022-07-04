ExxonMobil National School Basketball Festival officially underway

THE ExxonMobil National School Basketball Festival (NSBF) officially got underway with the Opening Ceremony, on Saturday, at the Cliff Anderson Sports Hall.

The programme chaired by NSBF Alumni and YBG team member, Tequain Vieira, opened with the parade of athletes representing a converging of the best top basketball teams from across the country competing in three divisions: boys 14-16, boys under 18, and Girls D.

Present to show their support and share best wishes to the athletes were the Minister of Culture, Youth and Sport, Charles Ramson Jr, Director of Sport, Steve Ninvalle, Permanent Secretary Ministry of Education, Alfred King, ExxonMobil Public and Government Affairs Advisor, Ryan Hoppie and G-Boats (sponsor) representative, Daniel LaFont.

The tournament first commenced in June of 2006 involving 18 schools in a single-elimination tournament. Since its inception, the NSBF has been a partnership with the National Sports Commission, Ministry of Education, and sponsors aimed at developing a structured National School Basketball Championship.

Prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, the tournament had grown to almost 50 schools participating first for ranking in six separate Regional (ZONE) Tournaments, in order to qualify for the National Championship.

This year, 48 teams are representing 30 schools in a battle for the national titles in three divisions; under 16 (boys), 18 (boys), and 13 – 18 girls developmental.

The tournament over the years has been used to identify prospective players for possible selection for the Youth National team(s).

In his remarks, YBG Co-director, Chris Bowman, emphasised the legacy of the NSBF and pointed out that, over the last 17 years, the tournament has directly impacted more than 10,000 students who have gone on to be outstanding citizens.

He thanked all the sponsors and partners who have invested in this effort over the years and particularly singled out this year’s title sponsor ExxonMobil for its significant sponsorship. Bowman encouraged the student-athletes to be the best on the court, and also the best in the classroom, and leaders among their peers. Mr King, speaking on behalf of the Minister of Education, congratulated the organisers for remaining consistent and delivering a high-quality programme for such a long time. He said that the Ministry is on a deliberate course to have sport and education more aligned in the national curriculum because of their value. He further stated that the Ministry is committed to being an active partner with YBG in delivering active programmes to our young learners.

Ninvalle, in his remarks, highlighted the efforts being made by the Ministry of Culture, Youth, and Sport under the leadership of Minister Ramson. Chief among those was the improvement of facilities and establishment of the sports academy for the 12 core sports. The Director of Sport also noted that in each of the 15 years of the Festival, the NSC, and by extension the Ministry of Sport, has always answered the call to support school and youth basketball, and as such he was confident that the nursery of the sport was in good hands.

Mr Hoppie, representing title sponsor, ExxonMobil, expressed the company’s appreciation to be on board as this year’s main sponsor of the event. He said that sport has many physical and social benefits for developing students.

He specifically mentioned that this year’s partnership goes beyond the first ten days and that there will also be the ExxonMobil Tertiary Knockout Tournament.

Minister Ramson who delivered the feature remarks, spoke about the need for discipline and shared his own experience of how sport has played a critical part in his own success. Minister during his remarks paused to invite a group of students who were a bit distracted, to come down to the court and he spoke to them directly about the value of paying attention and listening. He used the opportunity to talk about developing a winning mindset and learning how to win. Afterward, he challenged the youngsters to a game of three on three basketball, first to three, and promise with the exception of himself, that the winners will each get a basketball shoe. He congratulated YBG for the good work they were doing and declared the championships open.