E - Papers
Caribbean paintball competition heading to Guyana
Some intense paintball action is expected on July 17
ORGANISED by Kendallaz Extreme Sports, Guyana will be host to at least seven nations for a Caribbean paintball competition on July 17.

The competition, which is themed ‘Resilience 3V3’, will be held at the GNS Ground, on Carifesta Avenue, Georgetown, and admission for patrons will be free of cost.

Kevin Hinds, who heads the organising group, explained that the competition’s main aim is to select a Caribbean team for a major tournament in the United States of America.

Trinidad and Tobago, Jamaica, Barbados, St. Kitts and Nevis, Grenada, and St. Lucia, along with 10 teams from Guyana, and one from Suriname are to be confirmed.
They all will battle for over G$800,000 in cash and prizes.

According to Hinds, the Trinidad contingent is 12 persons, and while they are still working out the logistics for the other countries, he sees this as a budding sport tourism activity for the country.

In the future, there is going to be another tournament, called ‘Big Games’, in which over 400 persons will come to Guyana from the United States and the United Kingdom, most likely during the July-August period.

Additionally, there is a paintball scholarship fund for 10 persons, and Hinds said they are focused on ensuring the teams have access to it.

The event will be a speedball format, as in the pro-level, Hinds highlighted. And, unlike the recreational aspect, where only specific hits count, any hits will be valid in this format.

Registration for local teams is G$15,000, and that will cover the gear needed to compete. Registration forms can be accessed by visiting Kendallz Extreme Sports on social media platforms.

Sheriff Security Service, which has pledged its support for the next two years, is among the list of sponsors, which also includes the Ministry of Culture, Youth and Sport, and Team Mohamed’s.

Other sponsors are Kabisa Energy Drink, Alleyne’s Hardware and Construction, Virtual Solutions Guyana, Trinidad and Tobago Paintball Association, Juicy Movements Car Rentals, and Dragonfly Drone Services.

Staff Reporter

