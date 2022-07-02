Gov’t will not abandon Amaila Falls project

-President Ali says

THE government has no intention of abandoning the US$700 million Amaila Falls Hydropower Project as President Dr. Irfaan Ali recently emphasised that his government remains committed to bringing a stable energy mix to the country.

The President made this position clear while speaking on the anticipated gas-to-energy project at State House on Thursday.

At the time, he was speaking about the many projects that are slated to come on stream to achieve an energy mix in the country and reduce the cost of electricity.

To this end, he noted that the Amaila Falls project was currently undergoing a process.

“Let me be very clear, we are not going to abandon this project, we are not going to abandon this project. If we have to go out [to tender] again and again, we will go,” President Ali said.

Against this backdrop, the Head of State noted that they were aware that the studies and the independent review that were done by Norway have pointed to the project being a good one for Guyana and the environment. As such, Dr. Ali indicated that it will get underway.

In late May, Vice-President, Dr. Bharrat Jagdeo, had said that construction of the hydropower station could possibly go back to tender as the executing company, China Railway Group Limited, was having difficulties honouring the commitment to Build-Own-Operate-Transfer (BOOT) contract that it had signed.

At that time, he noted that the government was holding the company to the BOOT bid they submitted, and, if an amicable arrangement could not be met, they would be willing to retender the project.