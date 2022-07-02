Scenes from GPF’s Traditional Drum Head Church Service

ON Friday, the Guyana Police Force (GPF) planned a series of activities to mark the occasion of its 183rd Anniversary during the month of July 2022.

The Traditional Drum Head Church Service, held Friday morning, kick-starts the month-long activities. The event was hosted at the Tactical Services Unit (TSU) Drill Square at GPF’s Eve Leary Headquarters.

Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, President Irfaan Ali; Prime Minister, Brigadier (Ret’d) Mark Phillips; Home Affairs Minister Robeson Benn, other government ministers and public officials were present alongside Commissioner of Police (ag), Clifton Hicken, senior police officers and other ranks. (Photos credit: Guyana Police Force)