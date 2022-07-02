News Archives
Subscribe to get updates
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram
E - Papers
E - Papers
Scenes from GPF’s Traditional Drum Head Church Service
Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on google
Share on whatsapp
(Photos credit: Guyana Police Force)
(Photos credit: Guyana Police Force)

ON Friday, the Guyana Police Force (GPF) planned a series of activities to mark the occasion of its 183rd Anniversary during the month of July 2022.
The Traditional Drum Head Church Service, held Friday morning, kick-starts the month-long activities. The event was hosted at the Tactical Services Unit (TSU) Drill Square at GPF’s Eve Leary Headquarters.

Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, President Irfaan Ali; Prime Minister, Brigadier (Ret’d) Mark Phillips; Home Affairs Minister Robeson Benn, other government ministers and public officials were present alongside Commissioner of Police (ag), Clifton Hicken, senior police officers and other ranks. (Photos credit: Guyana Police Force)

SHARE THIS ARTICLE :
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on google
Google+
Share on whatsapp
WhatsApp
Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on google
Share on whatsapp
Staff Reporter

More from this author

Staff Reporter
Staff Reporter
View All
Sign up to recieve news and updates. We respect your privacy.
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram
Follow us on our social platforms
CONTACT US
Lama Avenue, Bel Air Park, Georgetown, Guyana.
(592) 226-3243-9
gnnleditorial@gmail.com (Editorial)
tajeram_sun@yahoo.com (Editor-In-Chief)
classi_advt@yahoo.com (Advertising)

Mailing Address

Lama Avenue, Bel Air Park, Georgetown, Guyana.

General Numbers

(592) 226-3243-9

Emails

gnnleditorial@gmail.com (Editorial)
tajeram_sun@yahoo.com (Editor-In-Chief)
(Advertising Department) classi_advt@yahoo.com or gnnladvertisingdepartment@gmail.com

View Complete Contact Info
NEWS
OPINIONS
PEPPERPOT
© 2020 | Developed by Logix
Maintained by the MIS Department
Scroll to Top
All our printed editions are available online
emblem3
Subscribe to the Guyana Chronicle.
Sign up to receive news and updates.
We respect your privacy.