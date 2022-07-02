US willing to donate more Pfizer vaccines to Guyana

THE United States Government in continuing its partnership with Guyana, is willing to donate more Pfizer COVID-19 vaccines to the country.

This was revealed by the United States Ambassador to Guyana, Sarah-Ann Lynch, on Thursday evening, at a celebration in commemoration of her country’s 246th Independence Anniversary.

During her remarks, the ambassador stated that the US government is ready to collaborate with the Ministry of Health to provide Guyana with more Pfizer vaccines.

“The United States Government is prepared to collaborate with Guyana and the Ministry of Health to donate as many Pfizer COVID-19 vaccines as Guyana needs,” Ambassador Lynch said.

To this end, she noted that this would include boosters, pediatric doses, and others to be able to fully vaccinate and provide booster doses for all of Guyana’s adults, adolescents, and children.

Following the announcement, President Dr. Irfaan Ali underscored Guyana’s deep appreciation for the support and generosity that the US has extended to Guyana in combatting the COVID-19 pandemic, specifically in procuring equipment, supplies, personal protective gear, and vaccines.

He further expressed gratitude for the announcement that the ambassador made and indicated that the government will begin work, immediately, to facilitate the ‘arrival’ of the vaccines.

“[I] assure you that the minister of health will immediately dispatch a letter to you… outlining our needs and, more importantly, working out the delivery schedule so that we work in an efficient manner,” the President said.

Against this backdrop, he added that the world is currently in recovery mode and rebuilding from the perils of the pandemic and, as a result, countries must be resilient in everything that is done.

Further to this, President Ali indicated that Guyana will continue to work in partnership with the United States.