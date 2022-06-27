Widespread participation in national enhancement exercise

SEVERAL Cabinet members, on Sunday, took to the streets alongside residents, local government officials, and members of the joint services and business community as yet another clean-up exercise was held across Guyana.

The clean-up, which began promptly at 06:00 hrs, is a continuation of the National Enhancement exercise started by President, Dr. Irfaan Ali.

The exercise in Region Four saw clean up taking place in North and South Georgetown, including the Le Repentir Cemetery, Kitty Seawall, and University of Guyana (UG) Road, among other areas.

While the Cabinet members led specific teams in various areas, ranks of the Guyana Police Force (GPF) also participated in the exercise.

Prime Minister, Brigadier (Ret’d) Mark Phillips, who is performing duties of President while President Ali is in Rwanda, praised the force’s participation in the exercise. To this end, he said that this is the start of the national clean-up campaign even as there were several clean-up campaigns prior, this one has been extended to all regions.

According to PM Phillips, the intention is to continue the exercise next weekend and the following weekends until all are involved in the campaign. The prime minister was quoted as saying, “The intention is, as we start today, we continue next weekend and the following weekend until we reach to a point where you know everybody is involved in this campaign and we’re satisfied that you know once we approach it in an ongoing manner, we will continue to have not only a clean city but a clean country.”

During the exercise, the Minister within the Ministry of Housing and Water, Susan Rodrigues, joined ranks from the Guyana Defence Force (GDF) as they worked along the stretch from UG Road to Sheriff Street.

As she led the group, Rodrigues encouraged those who took part in the clean-up to let it be the beginning of a change as authorities aim to foster an anti-littering attitude across the country.

Meanwhile, Minister of Tourism, Industry, and Commerce, Oneidge Walrond, who led a group that included GDF ranks in the East Ruimveldt area, stated that Guyanese could play an important role in keeping the environment clean by being more responsible when disposing of garbage.

The Minister said, “Be responsible for your immediate environs even if you don’t want to go out, necessarily, far from where you are living, just immediately where you are living. Maintain your parapets, don’t throw garbage on the road, keep your garbage if you are travelling…keep your garbage with you, dispense of it in a garbage utensil.”

To this end, she noted that in fostering a cleaner environment, it can aid in the development of the tourism sector. Walrond added that when visitors come, they must not see persons indiscriminately disposing of garbage, but see citizens keeping their environment clean.

She went on to say that citizens must be a part of the solution and not the problem.

As part of the National Enhancement Exercise, members of several Regional Democratic Councils (RDCs) participated and ensured that the surroundings were clean.

Over 200 GPF ranks participated and cleaned the stretch of the beach and surrounding area at the Kingston Seawall from Camp Street to Marriott Hotel. Other ranks from the 12 regional police divisions also participated in similar clean-up exercises in their communities.

Deputy Commissioner Operations (ag) Ravindradat Budhram stated that the exercise on Sunday was a successful one and added that it will continue on a monthly basis. Budhram noted that every last Saturday in the month, the force will come out and clean and same will be replicated in all divisions across the country.