Photographs of areas across Georgetown which were cleaned by volunteers in the national enhancement exercise. Georgetown was one of the areas covered under the cleanup exercise which included New Amsterdam, Region Six (East Berbice-Corentyne); Bartica, Region Seven (Cuyuni-Mazaruni); Mabaruma, Region One (Barima-Waini); and Anna Regina, Region Two (Pomeroon-Supenaam) among others. (Delano Williams photos)