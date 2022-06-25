Woman who battled infertility for 16 years gives birth

-thanks GPHC for the historic artificial insemination procedure

AFTER 16 years of failed fertility treatments and constant doctor visits, Bibi and Zaheer Hidar, on Thursday evening welcomed their first child, a healthy baby girl, at the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC) where doctors performed Guyana’s first artificial insemination procedure.

Bibi, 39 of Bush Lot, West Coast Berbice was considered a high-risk patient as she has a medical history of polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS), a condition which affects how a woman’s ovaries work. She also has type two diabetes which contributed to her fertility issues in the past.

The procedure was conducted by consulting Obstetrician and Gynaecologist (OB/GYN), Dr. Rafi Rozan, at GPHC.

The woman, during a press conference at the GPHC following the birth of her daughter, Rehana, told reporters that herself and husband had been trying for 16 years to conceive.

Visibly exuberant, she said she had longed for the day when she would give birth to her first child. She added that she is overwhelmed with immense joy and gratitude.

“It’s a joy and happy [moment] for me and my family today to have my bouncing baby girl to hold after 16 years… I was trying a number of places and [was] never successful until we heard about doctor Rozan. I took the step and come the hospital…I’m thankful,” he said.

Meanwhile, an equally excited Zaheer, who also had medical complications, said that he is beyond thrilled to finally be able to hold his baby in his arms.

“It’s a long, 16 years. We finally get the baby now [and she’s] a gift from the father now and I’m thankful. I’m thankful to Dr. R Rozan.”

Dr. Rozan told reporters that after learning of the complexities of the case, he concluded that an artificial insemination procedure was the most fitting step for the couple.

With a highly trained and competent team of doctors and nurses, the procedure which sees a doctor inserting sperm directly into a woman’s cervix, fallopian tubes, or uterus, was a success.

“Miss Bibi Hidar is a 39-year-old female with a vast medical history of diabetes type two and polycstic ovarian syndrome. The couple has been trying for approximately 16 years to conceive and had no avail.”

In further explaining the case, Dr. Rozan said: “They came to us here at Georgetown Public Hospital and when they consult with us, we decided to go a step further and together the couple myself and the team, we decided to [conduct] what is known as a Saline Infusion Sonography with Chromopertubation using corticosteroids that is to guarantee that the tubes are clean and clear.”

Ovulation stimulation was also conducted to have maximum results. After only three sessions of intrauterine insemination, they were able to conceive.

“In this case, we also had a male component in fertility, so it was a mixed case for many years trying. We did our first sessions of artificial insemination and after three cycles of intrauterine insemination, the couple managed to conceive,” he added.

Given Bibi’s medical history combined with the adversaries that accompanies pregnancy, she was closely monitored by the hospital’s high-risk clinic.

“During the pregnancy, we managed the patient at our high-risk clinic as she developed gestational hypertension and also being a little bit decompensated with the diabetes which could have resulted in adverse outcome for the pregnancy,” the doctor explained.

Despite the challenges and uncertain possibilities, the team of medical experts were able to ensure that Bibi was able to carry her child to full term and guarantee a safe birth by caesarean section.

“Because of the expertise available at hand, the entire team worked pretty hard with the couple and we managed to get the pregnancy to full term and we delivered yesterday via c-section and today they are doing well. Mommy is happy [and] dad is happy with their new baby girl added to the family,” Dr. Rozan added.