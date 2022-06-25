Railway Embankment Road could become four-lane highway

–authorities say

WITH several infrastructural road projects taking place across the country, the government is currently considering the expansion of the East Coast Demerara (ECD) Railway Embankment Road to a four-lane highway.

This was revealed on Friday, at the signing of a contract for the construction of the ECD – East Bank Demerara Road Link project. The possible expansion of the embankment road, according to authorities, could aid in relieving traffic congestion along the ECD.

Senior Minister in the Office of the President with responsibility for Finance, Dr. Ashni Singh, said discussions are ongoing for the opening of the four-lane road which will go from Sheriff Street up to Buxton, with plans to extend beyond.

“When I say brand new four-lane road, I’m speaking here of the alignment along the existing railway embankment road but widening that existing railway embankment road to a new four-lane highway from Sheriff Street to Orange Nassau, like I said with plans to go beyond,” Dr. Singh said.

Public Works Minister, Juan Edghill, said that the government wants to be able to expand the road so that persons would encounter little to no challenges when commuting along the ECD.

He drew attention to the recent works that have been ongoing on several steel panel bridges along the embankment to have them converted to concrete bridges.

“The intent is that all 13 bridges that are remaining that we get them done, take out the aqua panel put in concrete bridges, we want to be able to expand the railway embankment so eventually we must be able to increase the number of lanes that are traversing up or traversing down,” Edghill said.

He added that while most persons are aware that there is significant traffic congestion along the EBD, the situation is almost identical now on the ECD.

Edghill related that when some of the aqua panel bridges were being replaced along the stretch, authorities were forced to open three lanes of traffic into Georgetown due to the congestion.

This project is set to fit into the government’s infrastructural master plan to transform the country and enhance connectivity