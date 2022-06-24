Aubrey Barker Road to get $80M enhancement

–$30M to be spent on drain-desilting project in South, North Ruimveldt

PERSONS traversing the Aubrey Barker Road which runs through South Ruimveldt in Georgetown, are set to enjoy a smoother commute, as the critical piece of infrastructure is set to undergo a massive $80 million upgrade in a matter of weeks.

This was according to Minister of Public Works, Juan Edghill, following a ministerial outreach to South Ruimveldt, on Thursday.

The Public Works Minister said that bid requests for rehabilitation of the road have already been made public, with work expected to begin immediately after the project is awarded to a contractor.

“Phase one of the work to be done on Aubrey Barker which will be from Dynasty all the way to the roundabout, is already out for tender and works on that would commence in just a matter of weeks. I think that project is estimated to cost somewhere around 80 plus million dollars,” he said.

Minister Edghill reminded residents that the government is committed to addressing their various needs and bringing timely relief to any issue which they might have, starting with the major issue of adequate access to their communities.

The government has been investing strategically to upgrade road networks across the country in keeping with its vision for transformational infrastructure.

Some $76.7 billion was allocated by the government for roads and bridges under the Ministry of Public Works in the 2022 budget. Of the $76.7 billion, $49.2 billion will be spent on roads, while the remaining $27.5 billion will go towards bridges.

The ministerial outreach on Thursday, led by Minister of Housing and Water Collin Croal, came following an impromptu walkabout in South Georgetown by President Dr Irfaan Ali on Saturday. During the walkabout, the President committed to the residents that their issues would be addressed.

Ministers Edghill and Croal were accompanied by Minister of Agriculture, Zulfikar Mustapha; Minister within the Ministry of Public Works, Deodat Indar; Minister within the Ministry of Housing and Water, Susan Rodrigues; Minister of Local Government and Regional Development, Nigel Dharamlall and Minister of Culture, Youth and Sport, Charles Ramson.

During the engagement, several residents raised concerns regarding security, better infrastructure, improved community grounds, and importantly, drainage and irrigation.

DRAINAGE

The community is among the few in Georgetown that are prone to having high levels of water during rainy reasons; this is a matter which residents were deeply concerned about.

Minister Mustapha told the community that the government is committed to putting systems in place to tackle flooding and as such, he disclosed that the government will in the next few days commence its drain-desilting project.

This major project, according to the minister, is expected to cost some $30 million and is set to tackle at least 21 streets and alleyways in the South Ruimveldt area.

Among the streets expected to be part of the project in South Ruimveldt are Greenheart Street; Baramita Street; High Palm Road; Cauliflower circle; Fern Drive; Blue Sackie Drive; and Spurwing Drive. In North Ruimveldt, Blue Mountain Road and Mittleholzer Street; Flying Fish Street; Spring View Avenue; Kaikan Street and Well Road will benefit from the project.

Minister Mustapha said that the government is committed to not just providing this type of relief to residents of the community, but he believes that investments of this magnitude must give back directly to the residents within that community.

To this end, he said that the government will ensure that persons from the community benefit from the project.

He related that systems will be put in place to ensure that residents benefit directly from this large investment.

“We will not bring people from outside the community to do the work, we will work with you, you the residents we will work with. That is why when the President was here last Saturday, he said that he wants you to buy into this programme. This is your programme and we will facilitate you as the NDIA and the Government of Guyana,” Mustapha said.