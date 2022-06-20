Yoga a vital tool for holistic health

— say High Commissioner, Dr Srinivasa, Minister Persaud as hundreds participate in session at ‘Everest’

THE Indian High Commission, as part of its planned activities for International Day of Yoga 2022, held a yoga session at the Everest Cricket Ground, which event saw participation from over 70 persons.

Indian High Commissioner to Guyana Dr. K. J. Srinivasa, in his remarks at the event, said that the live yoga session was being held for the first time in two years. The session was conducted by founder of the Namaste Yoga Studio and yoga teacher, Agnela Patel, who skillfully led the participants through a series of postures and relaxation techniques.

Dr Srinivasa explained to participants that in India, multiple events such as this will be held at 75 heritage and cultural sites on June 21, 2022, the day designated by the United Nations.

“We are also being supported by many influencers; sports persons across the world, and we have been receiving their messages of congratulations and also their active promotion of yoga,” Dr. Srinivasa said.

Former President of Guyana, Donald Ramotar, who is a regular yoga practitioner, was among the participants at the yoga session held here at ‘Everest’, and he is of the belief that yoga helps to give persons a better quality of life, as well as more flexibility.

Ramotar encouraged other participants at the event to continue practising yoga, as it will help impact their lives positively.

Meanwhile, Minister of Human Services and Social Security, Dr. Vindhya Persaud also practised yoga on Sunday, and sent greetings and good wishes on behalf of President, Dr Irfaan Ali.

She noted that these types of exercises are recommended to help persons get more flexibility in their joints, as it helps those with mobility issues.

“In addition to this, yoga helps us to think and to have clarity of mind; it is recommended by the medical field…. Hopefully, those of us who are here today, and those of us who have never been exposed to yoga, will become serious practitioners of yoga,” Minister Persaud said.

She added: “This journey of yoga may be one where you discover elements of yourself by finding yourself; it helps you to find yourself. And you know we always say, to contribute to the best of your abilities is to be able to know yourself best.”

During an interview on Friday, the Indian High Commissioner told the Guyana Chronicle that given the benefits to one’s mental and physical well-being, efforts are being made to make yoga popular among youths.

“Yoga is the art and science of well-being, which is a traditional practice from India. Over these years, it has grown from strength to strength, because it is good for not only your mental well-being, but also physical well-being. It helps also in your spiritual upliftment,” he told this publication.

He related that yoga is not bound by race, religion or creed, and is helpful to people in many different ways.

“If you see the latest ‘COVID’ pandemic, it has been able to help people to fight the stress; fight depression, and fight loneliness, at the same time keeping them both physically fit and mentally active,” Dr. Srinivasa said.

He explained to this publication that yoga is also proven to help combat non-communicable diseases such as diabetes and hypertension, and it also helps in improvement of memory.

“This will help the new generation and also the older generation to combat all this daily stress and strain that they undergo; help them to keep themselves fit,” Dr. Srinivasa said.

The United Nations, in December 2014, proclaimed June 21 every year to be International Day of Yoga. The concept of such a day was first proposed by India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi. This year is the eighth International Day of Yoga.

“Since 2015, every year, despite the pandemic, we have held International Day of Yoga, and this year, we have a theme called ‘Yoga for humanity’, because we believe that humanity can be served well,” Dr. Srinivasa said.