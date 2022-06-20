News Archives
Minister Indar says did not play a role in cops’ visit to SN
Minister within the Ministry of Public Works Deodat Indar
MINISTER within the Ministry of Public Works, Deodat Indar on Sunday said he had no part to play in the police showing up at the office of the news agency, Stabroek News.

Minister Indar was responding to an article published in the Stabroek News on Sunday, June 19, 2022, in which the newspaper accused him of instigating the dispatch of police to the company’s office.

In a press release, the minister stated that it was necessary to clarify the “false reporting” which he said was designed to mislead persons about his character and conduct as a minister.

“I would like to state that I did not initiate, instruct or use another agent or colleague to instruct the police to visit Stabroek News, as they have accused me of doing,” Minister Deodat said.

As such, he recalled that a reporter from the entity called him on June 14 and indicated to him that an envelope with documents that had his signature affixed to them was dropped at their office, and further sought clarification.

Indar indicated that he met with the reporter, and provided comments on the documents that were produced, which he noted were original corporate documents and a Board resolution of a company where he once served as an officer before taking office in government.

Further, he added that a call was made to the current management of the company, and as a result, the director spoke directly with the reporter and informed her that the documents which she had in her possession were stolen as a result of a break-in of the company’s premises on April 14, 2022.

“The company official also informed the reporter that the perpetrator was not yet arrested, and that the matter was reported then to the police for investigation,” the release said.

The Public Works Minister went on to add that he was asked to provide a comment by the reporter, which he did, and it was reflected in the article, and as such, that is as far as his involvement went.

Indar further expressed that before he became a minister, he served in several corporate executive positions, and as a businessman for over 20 years. He iterated that since assuming office, he has resigned from all positions in the private sector and not-for-profit organisations.

