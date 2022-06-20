PPP/C Councillor, Zabarally Armogan, passes on

PEOPLE’s Progressive Party/ Civic (PPP/C) Councillor at the New Amsterdam Town Council, Zabarally Armogan, 59, known as “Mr. Brown” passed away last Wednesday after a brief illness.

Armogan, according to reports, had, moments before his death, left his home at 572 Angoy’s Avenue, a former squatting community on the eastern fringe of New Amsterdam, Region Six.

New Amsterdam Town Clerk, Sharon Alexander confirmed his death when contacted by the Guyana Chronicle.

Armogan joined the New Amsterdam Town Council following the Local Government election in 2018. He was one of three councillors affiliated to the PPP/C. The others are Nalini Tahal and Dr Grayson Halley. The latter demitted office due to a statutory challenge.

In addition, Armogan served within the Regional Democratic Council as a District Coordinator for the Community Infrastructure Improvement Project (CIIP), where he supervised scores of workers involved in cleaning up their surroundings and maintaining community drainage.

The CIIP Project aims to improve the aesthetics and preserve and maintain community infrastructure within Neighbourhood Democratic councils and municipalities.

Armogan leaves to mourn his widow Nargis; children, Rockey, Acklema and Trevor, other relatives and friends.