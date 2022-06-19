Three Guyanese die in NY fire

TWO elderly Guyanese nationals and their son were found dead following a fire in Richmond Hill, New York, on Friday afternoon.

Dead are Nanda Persaud, 60; Sally Persaud, 53, and Devon Persaud, 23.

They initially resided at Cane Grove, East Coast Demerara before migrating to the United States.

The fire started at around 14:00hrs at 104-18 125th Street, just at the corner from the famous Liberty Avenue, the shopping district of Little Guyana. Their bodies were found in the basement after the inferno was put out.

The 125th Street block houses dozens of homes belonging to Guyanese and Trinidadians. The fire department reported that as many as six houses were affected by the blaze; four were burnt to the ground.

Residents say a male is missing and it is suspected that his remains are buried in the rubble; another person was taken to the hospital.

Pandit Santram Dukhbhanjan’s house was damaged while his son’s was burnt to the ground. Pandit Dukhbhanjan is originally from Unity Village in Guyana.

The Sunday Chronicle understands that more than 200 firefighters battled the raging blaze. Eyewitnesses and first responders said the heat and wind made it very difficult to get the fire under control.

Five firefighters suffered minor injuries.

The American Red Cross said it provided emergency assistance to nine families, including 29 adults and 13 children following the fire.