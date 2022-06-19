A daughter’s pursuit to fulfil her late father’s dream

By Nafeeza Yahya-Sakur

“ I love you ‘Em’, its ok, I will be back soon,” are the words Ebony has etched in her memory as she sets out to fulfil her father’s dream of making the Sun Splash resort at the Number 63 beach realize its full potential and be the number one spot for clean, family entertainment and fun.

The words were uttered by her father, Vivekanand Narpatty Brijbassi, who she calls ‘Dada’, at the Toronto Pearson Airport on September 19, 2019.

Ebony’s ‘gut instincts’ told her she needed to be at the airport to bid goodbye to her father as he made what was supposed to be a short trip to Guyana.

And her father said those words to her in the hope that she didn’t go to the airport because she was working late, but Ebony insisted on seeing him off.

But she did not know it would have been the last time she would hug her father and hear him call her by the nickname ‘Em.’

What was supposed to be a short trip to Guyana became the last trip her dad took to his homeland before he met his gruesome demise. Now, Ebony is clutching to his memory and doing everything in her power to ensure her father’s love for his family and homeland lives on by trying to fulfill his dreams.

Thirty-three-year old Ebony Narpatty Brigbassi is a Canadian citizen by birth. Her father was found brutally murdered on December 27, 2019, at the beach house at Number 63 Village.

The elderly man’s employee was also found dead and police believed they were both tortured.

With his death came great despair for Ebony. During an interview with the Sunday Chronicle, she recalled moving with her family some 22 year ago to open the Sun Splash and Resort at No. 63 Beach in East Berbice, Corentyne.

As she reminisced on the long walks under the moonlight with her dad and the many activities held at the resort, tears started to flow as she recalled her father’s murder.

A Boy’s Dream

According to Ebony, her dad, who hailed from No. 65 Village, dreamt of opening the resort since he was a boy. She said he he never thought about tourism or knew what a resort was but he wanted to build.

After he migrated to Canada and started a family of his own, his dream still lingered and with new-found ideas and the financial means, he set out to make this a reality.

Vivekanand applied for and received approval to build a resort in 1993. By 1996, the property was completed and, upon seeing the success and potential, he took the decision to relocate his family and grow the business in 2000.

However, due to several reasons, the family closed the doors temporarily in 2008 and moved back to Canada with the plan to return and make it even better. It was his retirement plan.

“My dad never gave up on his dreams, there was never a day that went by that he did not speak about the resort and we worked together and sent several proposals for projects to the different Ministers of Tourism over the years for the development of the beach and the property but got very little response.

“So, my dad decided he was not going to be deterred and came back in 2019 to repair the property and fulfill his dreams of making the resort the number one spot for entertainment and family fun,” Ebony recalled.

It was during that period he was murdered and the entire family was plunged into a state of shock and despair. Ebony idolized her dad, he was her best friend and her real life superhero and from the moment she heard he was dead, she went into a state of depression.

Wounds are still fresh but dream will become reality

Three years after the incident, the wounds are still fresh and while two persons were charged and remanded to prison, Ebony feels justice will only be served when they are sentenced and their motives become clear.

She, however, found solace in the happiest memories she shared with her dad and has set out to fulfill his lifelong dream.

“I feel hurt at times having to deal with this but I have this inner strength like my dad is pushing me for some reason and I am doing this not just for him but for our family. I try to look at the bigger picture ahead but I do want to follow in my dad’s footsteps and to respect his wishes and I do hope and pray that things stay successful.”

While admitting the road ahead is a tough one and will take some time, Ebony feels it can be achieved. At present, she has already started to employ staff and is doing renovations to the property.

Among the plans Ebony is seeking to fulfill is the transformation of the property into a modern amusement park with live shows and events on different days as per her dad’s vision.

“He wanted live shows with international artistes, comedy nights, karaoke and transform the yard into an amusement park for the kids, lots of rides and fun activities. I plan to carry on now that dream; I have been working on it, that’s why I am here.”

Ebony said she will not rest until her dad’s dreams become a reality.

“I know this may not happen right away but a few years down the line – after we resolve some issues – I see it being very successful where persons can come enjoy a great time with sublime and grandeur. We have already started to clear up the yard and I will have to import the rides.

“Everyday people are calling asking us to sell but we will not; we will keep it in the family and grow it to its full potential. It may not happen right away but over the next few years it will and my dad’s legacy will live on.”

On this Father’s Day, Ebony misses her dad greatly but she chose to reflect on the fact that he was a humanitarian and loved to share.

She lives by one of his many mantras: ‘where there is life, there is a way.’