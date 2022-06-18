News Archives
Subscribe to get updates
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram
E - Papers
E - Papers
Massive H-Towers Mall to be constructed at Providence
Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on google
Share on whatsapp
An artist’s impression of the H-Towers Mall’s interior
An artist’s impression of the H-Towers Mall’s interior

–developers say facility will create hundreds of jobs

HUNDREDS of jobs are expected to be created with the construction of the H-Towers Mall at Providence, East Bank Demerara.
The developers of the H-Towers Hotel, Residence, and Mall, in a press release, said that the new mall will have activities for the entire family with world-renowned restaurants, an entertainment centre, and shopping experiences for both locals and foreigners.

An artist’s impression of the H-Towers Mall

The developers noted that the mall is expected to open in 2025 and will be located below the Sheraton Hotel and Residence. The facility will have two retail space levels equivalent to some 63,340 square feet.
Construction of the mall and shopping centre will lead to the creation of new jobs, with more than 200 persons expected to be employed when the facility is fully operational.
Against this backdrop, concessions at the H-Towers Mall will include a food court, clothing stores, jewellery stores, banking agencies, home furnishing, supermarkets, and an entertainment hub that consists of “posh bars” and restaurants.

Executive Director of H-Towers, Kerwin Bollers, was quoted in the statement as saying: “The mall forms part of a mixed-use unique experience for hotel guests, residents, and shoppers.”
The developer said that the H-Towers Mall will be eventually positioned to become the go-to place for all shopping and entertainment needs.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE :
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on google
Google+
Share on whatsapp
WhatsApp
Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on google
Share on whatsapp
Staff Reporter

More from this author

Staff Reporter
Staff Reporter
View All
Sign up to recieve news and updates. We respect your privacy.
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram
Follow us on our social platforms
CONTACT US
Lama Avenue, Bel Air Park, Georgetown, Guyana.
(592) 226-3243-9
gnnleditorial@gmail.com (Editorial)
tajeram_sun@yahoo.com (Editor-In-Chief)
classi_advt@yahoo.com (Advertising)

Mailing Address

Lama Avenue, Bel Air Park, Georgetown, Guyana.

General Numbers

(592) 226-3243-9

Emails

gnnleditorial@gmail.com (Editorial)
tajeram_sun@yahoo.com (Editor-In-Chief)
(Advertising Department) classi_advt@yahoo.com or gnnladvertisingdepartment@gmail.com

View Complete Contact Info
NEWS
OPINIONS
PEPPERPOT
© 2020 | Developed by Logix
Maintained by the MIS Department
Scroll to Top
All our printed editions are available online
emblem3
Subscribe to the Guyana Chronicle.
Sign up to receive news and updates.
We respect your privacy.