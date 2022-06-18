Massive H-Towers Mall to be constructed at Providence

–developers say facility will create hundreds of jobs

HUNDREDS of jobs are expected to be created with the construction of the H-Towers Mall at Providence, East Bank Demerara.

The developers of the H-Towers Hotel, Residence, and Mall, in a press release, said that the new mall will have activities for the entire family with world-renowned restaurants, an entertainment centre, and shopping experiences for both locals and foreigners.

The developers noted that the mall is expected to open in 2025 and will be located below the Sheraton Hotel and Residence. The facility will have two retail space levels equivalent to some 63,340 square feet.

Construction of the mall and shopping centre will lead to the creation of new jobs, with more than 200 persons expected to be employed when the facility is fully operational.

Against this backdrop, concessions at the H-Towers Mall will include a food court, clothing stores, jewellery stores, banking agencies, home furnishing, supermarkets, and an entertainment hub that consists of “posh bars” and restaurants.

Executive Director of H-Towers, Kerwin Bollers, was quoted in the statement as saying: “The mall forms part of a mixed-use unique experience for hotel guests, residents, and shoppers.”

The developer said that the H-Towers Mall will be eventually positioned to become the go-to place for all shopping and entertainment needs.